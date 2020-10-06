Red Bull management flies to Austria to convince Dietrich Mateschitz to purchase Honda’s engine to sort power unit issue post-2021.

Red Bull saw it coming when Honda backed out from F1 once again, but the Austrian team had little in hands to prevent the situation.

The Formula 1 team has only the last resort of using the engine by either Mercedes, Renault and Ferrari. With Renault already agreeing to work with Red Bull, but the sour days of the past between the two are still remembered.

Now, it has been reported by Missed Apex Podcast that Red Bull’s Helmut Marko and Christian Horner are with Red Bull’s big boss Dietrich Mateschitz to convince him to buy Honda’s engine IP completely.

Missed Apex understands that Horner and Marko are in Austria to meet with Mateschitz. the aim of the meeting is to get a sign off on the finance to buy the Honda engine IP Talk of it being badged as Mugen who are already based in Milton Keynes — Missed Apex Podcast (@MissedApexF1) October 6, 2020

It has been further revealed that if it is achieved then Red Bull will place a white label on the engine. Moreover, a third party will be hired to develop the engine further to suit the requirements of the team.

Will it be granted by Mateschitz is still a matter of time, but the possibility of it is high, as Red Bull’s experience with Renault doesn’t want them to be reliant on their rivals.

But at the same time, the Austrian team wishes to be in the top-3 of the sport consistently, so they will have to shed money to make it happen amidst Honda’s exit.

Renault has no problem with Red Bull.

Renault’s team principal Cyril Abiteboul has openly claimed that they would be there to fulfil their obligation to provide Red Bull with an engine if they ask for it.

But he also remarked that their rivals might have a problem with it. Red Bull has made no response to it so far, and it seems unlikely that they will take that road once again.