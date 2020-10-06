While all 32 NFL teams have had a relatively tough time adjusting to the new COVID-19 protocols, the Las Vegas Raiders have racked up more fines than any other club. On Monday, Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network reported that Raiders tight end Darren Waller was fined $30,000 and several of his teammates were fined $15,000 each for attending Waller’s recent fundraiser, where some were photographed not wearing face coverings.

Before the season started, the NFL and NFLPA agreed to new policies this year that would require all players to wear masks while out in public. Raiders quarterback Derek Carr was among one of the players who was fined $15,000, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, and he was quoted as saying, “We should have kept the masks on, even if we are coming in and they’re introducing us.”

Just two days ago, the Raiders were also reportedly fined $50,000 for allowing a non-credentialed employee into the locker room following their 34-24 “Monday Night Football” victory over the New Orleans Saints in Week 2. That’s not the only fine that the Raiders accrued in Week 2, as head coach Jon Gruden was fined $100,000 for not wearing his face covering for the majority of the time while coaching on the sideline. Additionally, the Raiders franchise was fined $250,000. Sean Payton and the Saints also were fined the same amounts.

Add all of this up together, and the Raiders as a franchise along with their players have been fined over $400,000 for breaching COVID-19 protocols this year.