The New England Patriots are making a change at running back for their Week 4 tilt with the Kansas City Chiefs, as Damien Harris has been designated to return off of injured reserve to play in the Monday night matchup, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. Harris will make his 2020 debut, as he was sidelined up to this point due to hand surgery. Additionally, running back Sony Michel has been placed on injured reserve with a quad injury. According to Rapoport, Michel could come off of injured reserve relatively quickly, so this is not considered to be a season-ending injury.

Michel registered his best game of the young 2020 season last Sunday, as he rushed for 117 yards on nine carries and caught two passes for 23 yards during the Patriots’ 36-20 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. He is currently the Patriots’ leading rusher with 173 yards, and while he will be missed in this running back committee, fans are excited for what Harris can bring to this team.

Harris was originally drafted by the Patriots in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft. While he rushed for just 12 yards on four carries in two games during his rookie season, the two-time College Football National Champion flashed his potential during his time at Alabama. Harris rushed for 3,070 yards and 23 touchdowns in four seasons with the Crimson Tide, and was named Second-Team All-SEC in his senior season.

Harris figures to get some work on Monday night against the Chiefs, but there are still other backs who are in shape and have contributed already this season such as Rex Burkhead and J.J. Taylor. Additionally, the fact that the Patriots do not have starting quarterback Cam Newton due to his recent COVID-19 diagnosis could shake up the offense. Brian Hoyer is reportedly slated to take over as the starting signal-caller, and it remains to be seen how different Bill Belichick’s offense and rushing attack will look with him under center.