Patrick Mahomes can do pretty much anything on a football field and fans are usually in awe of the sidearm throws, long bombs and other assortment of incredible football skills.

But when he flops, he’s going to get called out for it like every other superstar in the sports world.

On Monday, in a 26-10 Week 4 win over the New England Patriots, he appeared to flop twice when he ran to the sidelines out of bounds. Maybe he saw something on tape that indicated Pats defenders get a little rough when a quarterback is running to the sidelines, so he wanted to sell the call and a get a personal foul on it?

Here are the alleged flops, one of which did draw a yellow hankie:

And a lot of jokes:

Even the Patriots’ Patrick Chung — who opted out of the 2020 season — weighed in: