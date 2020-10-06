Kieron Pollard: The senior all-rounder from Mumbai Indians grabbed a near-unbelievable catch in a much-needed situation in Abu Dhabi.

During the 20th match of the ongoing 13th season of the Indian Premier League between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals in Abu Dhabi, Mumbai Indians all-rounder Kieron Pollard grabbed a freak catch at a crucial juncture in the match to dismiss Rajasthan Royals wicket-keeper batsman Jos Buttler.

It all happened on the third delivery of the 13th over when Buttler’s attempt of playing a big shot against MI pacer James Pattinson put him in trouble. Wanting to hit Pattinson for a six over long-on, lack of elevation came in betwee Buttler’s desire and execution.

Pollard, who was fielding at long-on, appeared ready to jump high in the air to complete the catch. However, the anti-climax lied in him fumbling the ball on the first occasion to collect it with his other hand in the second attempt.

ALSO WATCH: Anukul Roy grabs breathtaking catch to dismiss Mahipal Lomror

Chasing a 194-run target, Buttler was the only ray of hope for Royals especially after their shambolic start. Having opened the batting with Yashasvi Jaiswal (0), Buttler ended up scoring 70 (44) with the help of four fours and five sixes.

Pattinson, who is has been an able replacement for veteran bowler Lasith Malinga, picked his first wicket in the form of Buttler. While Pollard didn’t get to bat tonight, it didn’t stop him from contributing on the field.

Kieron Pollard catch vs Mumbai Indians

How Twitterati reacted:

I’ve just heard very loud cheers played in UAE for a horrible mistimed shot which went for no run and went straight to the fielder 😬 #Cricket — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) October 6, 2020

Two match changing, match winning catches from Anukul Roy and Kieron Pollard tonight. — Ian bishop (@irbishi) October 6, 2020

Pollard as batsman, bowler and fielder has been marvellous again for #MI. Incredible effort to dismiss Butler! — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) October 6, 2020

For more cricket-related news, click here.