After failing to scour for semblance in the Western Conference, Minnesota United traverse their way to the Eastern Conference in a bid to steady their ship. From holding a runaway lead in their conference to now stumbling all the way down to fourth spot, the club’s decline in form is one the side knows it needs to curb at the earliest plausible.

Winning just one of their last five fixtures in MLS 2020-21, Minnesota United have not only lost steam but have failed to rummage their way past rough waters. The team has pummelled horrifically, a side which looks a shadow of the team which was ripping sides into shreds.

However, what will serve the side fruitfully ahead of their forthcoming encounter is the fact that the lone win came in their most recent outing. And with a change of pastures awaiting them today as they take on Nashville from the Eastern Conference, Minnesota United can finally rediscover their touch from earlier in the season.

NSH Vs MU Fantasy Probable Winner

Nashville though will have other plans. The club is on a renaissance at the moment, a side which has managed to breach the top 10 after remaining unbeaten in four of its clash five encounters.

However, even in the midst of this resurgence, what remains a massive cause of concern is the team’s attack. This is a side which just can’t buy a goal for itself, a team set to go onto lose this one due to its dreary attack.

Probable Playing 11

Team News

Badji, Daniel, Jimmy, David and Abu are all set to miss this encounter for Nashville with the side stricken with injuries.

Greg, Tyler, Ike and Luis are all ruled out pertaining to injuries whilst Chase is suspended for the outings.

Nashville

Joe Willis, David Romney, Walker Zimmerman, Daniel Lovitz, Alistair Johnston, Dax McCarty, Brian Anunga, Matt LaGrassa, Derrick Jones, Alan Winn, Hany Mukhtar

Minnesota United

Tyler Miller, Ike Opara, Chase Gasper, Michael Boxall, Jan Gregus, Thomás Chacón, Ethan Finlay, Kevin Molino, Luis Fernando Amarilla, Mason Toye, Marlon Hairston

Match Details

MLS 2020-21

Match: Nashville Vs Minnesota United

Date And Time: 7th October, Wednesday- 6:00am IST

Venue: Dickerson J.

Top Goal Scorer

Nashville

Minnesota United

Bygone Encounter

New England Revolution Vs Nashville: 0-0

Minnesota United Vs Cincinnati: 2-0

Goal-Keeper

What Nashville have done well to compensate for their stumbling attack is bolster their defence. Its seen the side rekindle its stuttering season with shot stopper Joe Willis take charge of defence to emerge with a cleansheet the last time around.

Defenders

More than the win, what Minnesota United would have cherished the last time around is the cleansheet they registered. It came in the midst of a period of turmoil for them, a much yearned for shut down.

And with Nashville scoring a frugal 11 goals till now, Minnesota United know they can rifle their way through to another cleansheet. It sees us opt for all of Romain Metanire, Bakaye Dibassy and Michael Boxall from the club.

Elsewhere, with the one assist to his name, Daniel Lovitz will represent us from Nashville.

Midfielders

Kevin Molino is firing on all cylinders this season. With fuel in his tank, he’s clocked the most number of goals at 6 for his side, ones which have torched the club all the way into the pinnacles of the points tally.

Its not only been him though whose made for such tricky defending against from Minnesota United. Robin Lod has fazed defences as well, scoring on five occasions for the side to give the side the identity of a ruthless and relentless attacking setup.

The two will find company in the services of Jan Gregus. He’s been the main reason behind the two scoring with such aplomb with ability to layup the ball for his counterparts seeing him pile on the four assists.

In a side which has only 11 goals to its name, the one goal and two assists Dax McCarthy has speak about his calibre as a player. He’s found ample assistance in Hany Mukhtar who has the two assists as well to see the two form the partnership from Nashville in this slot.

Strikers

Kei Kamara has assiduously taken over charge up the park for his side, a player whose gripping performances see him close out our setup for today.

Captain And Vice-Captain

Six goals and two assists see Molino be our captain for today while Lod is the vice-captain.

Fantasy Team

Willis, Dibassy, Lovitz, Boxall, Metanire, Dax, Hany, Jan, Molino, Lod, Kamara

Fantasy Team Disclaimer

All our selections are based on in-depth and astute analysis of the players partaking in the match and a perusal of other reasoning. Please incorporate a slew of factors while crafting your own side with this article serving as a guide to the match and players.