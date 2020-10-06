NRG has announced that they are making their entry into Valorant with the signing of Daps. NRG also signed former EG and 100 Thieves coach Chet.

As Valorant continues to grow in the eSports industry, many notable orgs like Cloud9 , TSM, Dignitas , g2 eSports and many others joined the hype train.

In the middle of September, CEO of NRG Andy Miller stated that it was early to join Valorant.

Exclusive @H3CZ and @amiller interview with @chetsingh @daps & @acesu about the start of NRG Valorant now live on the new NRG Valorant YT channelhttps://t.co/upKEE6Tooe — NRG (@NRGgg) October 5, 2020

Describing the scene just in its beginning phase and wouldn’t make the investment everyone was doing.

Rumor’s started to flow around the industry that NRG was looking to jump into Valorant was looking for guys to make it to the roster.

The org announced that now is the right time to entry into Valorant.

Out of the 3 speculated people daps and Chet have been signed.

Daps and chet are from the CS:GO scene notably working together under the same banner.

To know more about Daps check out our series of articles around him.

Daps has played for almost all of the biggest NA orgs ,most notably playing for Gen.G, C9, Team Liquid, NRG and Optic Gaming.

Happy to be back with @NRGgg for Valorant, definitely one of the best orgs I’ve ever been with. Only scrimmed the game a few times but slowly learning and trying out people for the team! https://t.co/igP9DsjaXv — daps (@daps) October 5, 2020

His most notable achievements were winning IEM XIII Shanghai and cs_summit 3 with NRG.

And also DreamHack Open Anaheim 2020 with Gen.G.

Chet is also from CS:GO background most notably coaching teams like Optic Gaming, NRG, Evil Geniuses and 100 Thieves.

Joined @NRGgg for Valorant. Excited to begin with a management I can believe in again and coaching for @daps once more — NRG Chet (@chetsingh) October 5, 2020

He has coached the top talents in CS:GO and also was part of the EG roster which had a good run in later half of 2019 and beginning of 2020.

s0m has also been speculated to join his former teammate Daps, no confirmation has been released.

NRG Roster:

Damien “daps” Steele

Chet “Chet” Singh (Coach)

