Mike Meredith / CBS Sports



Four weeks into the NFL season, we’ve had a coach fired, we’ve had a game postponed and one moved to Monday night because of COVID-19. We’ve had tons of offense, little defense, and the two teams that share a stadium in New Jersey have a combined 0-8 record.

This is not a good time to be a football fan in the New York-New Jersey metro area, and with two young quarterbacks — two former high first-round picks — leading those teams, can they really be tanking for Trevor?

Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence is a generational talent, a lock to be the first overall pick in next year’s draft, but the early woes of the New York Jets and New York Giants make you wonder if they would give up on their quarterbacks if given the chance to take him.

That’s a question for a later day, but for now the Jets and Giants are winless. At least the Giants are competing some. The Jets are a disaster, with the worst roster in the NFL and a coach in Adam Gase who is constantly being questioned and the odds are he might not make it through the season.

The Chiefs and Packers won again and there’s a lot to go over. John Breech, Ryan Wilson and host Will Brinson break down the two Monday games on the Pick Six Podcast; listen below and be sure to subscribe for daily NFL goodness.

The Giants are 31st in my Power Rankings this week, while the Jets are easily the bottom team. It’s hard to argue against either being in any spot other than where they are now.

If they stay winless, Tanking for Trevor might be the talk in New York, which means the next 12 games are enormous for Jets quarterback Sam Darnold and Giants quarterback Daniel Jones.

They might even win one or two.