Football is a team sport, but the NFL is a league full of individual superstars. The best of the best land gigantic contracts, and oftentimes these salaries impact the way game plans are created. If you have a running back who’s making bank, you better feed him the ball. Likewise, if you have a quarterback who’s due for a new deal, you better give him every chance to make sure he’s worth resetting the market. The Carolina Panthers and Dallas Cowboys are two teams that have to be giving this great thought coming out of Week 4.

The Panthers’ offense is built around running back Christian McCaffrey. His usage was through the roof last season, so when he got hurt in Week 2, many expected the Panthers to sink even deeper than they already were. Instead, the opposite has been true. Circumstances have forced Carolina to take a different approach, and maybe that’s a blessing in disguise.

Meanwhile, the Cowboys pressed pause on contract talks with quarterback Dak Prescott this offseason and instead asked him to play under the franchise tag. This wait-and-see approach has yielded historic passing production from Prescott, but an undesirable outcome when it comes to wins and losses. If this continues, the negotiations are only going to get tougher when talks resume next offseason.

It was a wild Week 4 Sunday, and there’s a lot to go over. John Breech, Ryan Wilson and host Will Brinson break it all down on the Pick Six Podcast; listen below and be sure to subscribe for daily NFL goodness fired into your eardrums.

Prescott may not be to blame for the Cowboys’ struggles, but the McCaffrey situation does shine an interesting light across the league. Perhaps it’s a recipe for disaster to focus your game plan so heavily on one player, even if he is — or is vying to be — the most talented player at his position. Let’s take a closer look at the numbers to know from Week 4 and let them decide.

2

The Carolina Panthers are 2-2 on the season, but they’ve now won two straight games without McCaffrey. Before their current winning streak began, the Panthers lost 10 straight games dating back to last season (McCaffrey started all 10 of those games). Sunday’s 31-21 win over the Arizona Cardinals was particularly shocking, as Carolina thoroughly dominated a team that looked like a legitimate contender just a couple weeks ago.

McCaffrey was producing before injuring his ankle; he scored four touchdowns in two games and was averaging over 100 scrimmage yards per game. The Panthers, however, have not missed a beat without him. Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater has emerged as a bigger playmaker, after throwing for two touchdowns and rushing for a third in Week 4. Running back value has been scrutinized for quite some time, but never have we seen an example this jarring. The Panthers made McCaffrey the highest-paid running back in NFL history this offseason (four years, $64 million), and they’re arguably more efficient without him. Any team considering a big extension for a running back should take a close look at the situation in Carolina and think twice.

5

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady threw five touchdown passes to five different receivers in a 38-31 win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. Brady has played in 289 regular-season games since entering the NFL in 2000, and this was the first time he’s connected with that many players for touchdowns in a single game. Even at 43 years old and with a new team, the GOAT is still setting personal passing records. That should be mind-melting, but it’s come to be what we expect from him.

Technically, Brady connected with six different players for a touchdown, as Tampa Bay’s second drive of the game ended with a pick six by Chargers defensive back Michael Davis. This sparked a 24-0 scoring run for Los Angeles, but the Bucs never folded. Brady regrouped and led his team on a touchdown drive right before halftime, then outscored the Chargers 24-7 in the second half to secure the victory. Critics are quick to jump on the “Brady is washed” narrative when he loses in Week 1 or throws an early pick six, but he’s even quicker to prove them wrong with a three-game winning streak and a marvelous comeback in Week 4.

7

The Indianapolis Colts have seven interceptions in their past three games, including one in Sunday’s 19-11 win over the Chicago Bears. The Colts had zero takeaways in their season-opening loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, but they’ve registered at least one in each of their past three outings (all wins). This streak is part of a larger defensive clampdown during which Indianapolis has surrendered less than 10 points per game on average. The Colts have the No. 1 defense in the league.

Indy’s dominance on defense has been key to the team’s overall success, as the offense isn’t exactly humming. Veteran quarterback Philip Rivers has not thrown more than one touchdown pass in a game yet this season. His arm clearly is not as powerful as it once was, and he offers next to nothing with his legs. The Colts can’t afford to let the takeaway well run dry, as they’re going to find themselves in plenty of field-position battles this season and need to create as many short-field situations as possible for their sluggish offense.

8

The New York Giants have gone eight straight quarters without scoring a touchdown. The last time they found the end zone was in the fourth quarter of their Week 2 loss to the Bears. New York’s offense lacks a bright spot without sensational running back Saquon Barkley, as the team’s leading rusher is second-year quarterback Daniel Jones (137 yards). Jones’ passing game is just as inept. No Giants player has recorded more than 65 receiving yards in a game since Darius Slayton went for 102 yards against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 1.

New York’s touchdown drought was particularly painful on Sunday, as the defense actually played well enough to win in a 17-9 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. The Giants only trailed by one point until Rams quarterback Jared Goff hit wide receiver Cooper Kupp for a 55-yard touchdown strike with just under seven minutes left in the fourth quarter. The hapless NFC East is still wide open — even for the winless Giants — but Big Blue will never be the race if they can’t get in the end zone.

13

Sunday’s 30-23 win over the Las Vegas Raiders marked the 13th time Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has recorded a passing touchdown and a rushing touchdown in a single game. Allen is 13-0 in such performances. With his Bills off to their first 4-0 start since 2008, the third-year signal caller is building a case for himself as the NFL’s most effective dual-threat quarterback.

Allen now has 20 rushing touchdowns for his career. That total ties him with Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb for the most rushing touchdowns among players selected in the 2018 NFL draft. Saquon Barkley (17), Sony Michel (14) and Lamar Jackson (13) all trail Allen in this category. The area in which he has shown marked improvement in 2020, however, is his passing. Allen already has 12 passing touchdowns through four games. He threw just 20 touchdown passes in 16 games last year, and only 10 in 12 games as a rookie. Once considered a raw athlete, Allen now trails only Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson for the best passer rating in the NFL (122.7).

25.2

After hauling in four more receptions for 106 yards in a 31-23 win over the Miami Dolphins in Week 4, Seattle Seahawks wide receiver D.K. Metcalf is averaging a whopping 25.2 yards per reception this season. He is currently tied with Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs for the NFL lead in receiving yards (403), despite having 10 fewer receptions. Seven of Metcalf’s 16 receptions in 2020 have gone for 20-plus yards, and a quarter of them would be touchdowns if not for his lackadaisical fumble-touchback against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3.

In Year 2, Metcalf is developing into perhaps the NFL’s most dangerous big-play threat. With the Seahawks letting Russell Wilson cook this season, the 6-foot-4, 229-pound monster wideout has emerged as his favorite ingredient. Seattle has the most explosive passing offense in the NFL when it comes to yards per pass attempt (9.4) and passing touchdowns (16), and Metcalf’s ability to stretch the field is a big reason why. It’s hard to imagine how much better this unit could be, if currently suspended wideout Josh Gordon gets reinstated by the NFL.

30

The Cleveland Browns went on the road and took down the Dallas Cowboys 49-38 on Sunday. This marks Cleveland’s third straight game with at least 30 points, which is the franchise’s longest streak of 30-point games since 1968. Is it time to start believing in the Browns? The last two teams that went into Dallas and put up 49 points or more made it to the Super Bowl (2004 Eagles, 2013 Broncos).

Quarterback Baker Mayfield is playing well and wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. enjoyed a breakthrough performance against the Cowboys, but Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski deserves the majority of the credit. Stefanski has opened up Cleveland’s running game, as the Browns lead the NFL in both rushing yards per attempt (5.9) and rushing yards per game (204.5) by a fairly wide margin. Starting running back Nick Chubb is heading to injured reserve, but the Browns can survive on the ground without him. After Chubb left the Cowboys game with a knee injury on Sunday, backup Kareem Hunt went on to score two rushing touchdowns and third-stringer D’Ernest Johnson led the team with 95 rushing yards. On top of that, the game-sealing play was a 50-yard touchdown rush by Beckham. Multiplicity like that is the hallmark of a dominant scheme.

450

While the Browns were running wild, the Cowboys were trying to throw themselves out of a hole. Quarterback Dak Prescott threw for 502 yards and four touchdowns in the losing effort, making him the first player in NFL history to throw for at least 450 yards in three straight games. Asking Prescott to air it out hasn’t been a winning formula, though, as he is also the first player in NFL history to throw for 450 yards in back-to-back games and lose both. If the Atlanta Falcons knew how to recover an onside kick, he would have set that record one week earlier.

The Cowboys now sit at 1-3, and their current scheme is totally unsustainable. The all-time single-season passing yardage record is 5,477 (set by Peyton Manning in 2013). Through four games in 2020, Prescott is on pace to throw for 6,760 yards. The only way this will get any better is to establish a balance through improved defense. The Cowboys currently rank dead last in terms of points allowed per game (36.5) and have the NFL’s second worst unit against the run (172.5). They need to stiffen up, take control of the pace of games and stop calling on Prescott to bail them out in the fourth quarter.

931

The Los Angeles Chargers are 1-3 overall and 1-2 with Justin Herbert at quarterback, but the sixth-overall pick has produced some jaw-dropping highlights and eye-opening statistics. He has 931 yards on the season, which ranks behind only 2011 Cam Newton (1,012) as the second most in a player’s first three NFL starts. This bodes extremely well for his future as the team’s potential franchise quarterback.

While his Chargers blew a massive lead to the Buccaneers in Week 4, Herbert withstood constant pressure to complete passes to nine different receivers. He threw two huge touchdown passes of 72 yards and 53 yards, helping bring his season average up to 8.7 yards per pass attempt (5th best in NFL). The interception on Los Angeles’ final possession of the game was obviously a killer, but those are the growing pains that come with being a rookie quarterback. Through three starts, it’s apparent that Herbert has the natural ability to be a show-stopping signal caller in this league.