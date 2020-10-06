The Houston Texans became the first team to make a coaching change this season when they announced the firing of head coach and general manager Bill O’Brien after the 0-4 start.

O’Brien had been feeling heat ever since he traded away star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins for running back David Johnson who had regressed significantly due to injury problems. The mess of the trades had set the Texans so far back that O’Brien’s firing seemed inevitable.

In the aftermath of the firing, Hopkins responded with a classy tweet rather than gloat about O’Brien’s ouster. And on Tuesday, Texans star J.J. Watt had a cryptic tweet that was simply a photo of an open-roof NRG Stadium.

The tweet could have been Watt showing that NRG Stadium’s roof actually works (it hasn’t been open for a game in nearly six years). Or … it could have been something far more complex.

NFL fans obviously had their own interpretations of the tweet.

The sun is finally shining on the Texans, apparently.