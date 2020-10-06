The Tampa Bay Buccaneers haven’t been the offensive juggernaut some predicted heading into the 2020 NFL season, but with averages of 371.5 yards and 30 points per game, they’re still a great source for NFL DFS picks. Tom Brady’s squad will travel to Soldier Field take on the Chicago Bears to get the Week 5 NFL schedule underway on Thursday Night Football at 8:20 p.m. ET. The Bears have questions at quarterback, bringing plenty of challenges when setting NFL DFS lineups. Chicago sputtered offensively in Nick Foles’ first start in Week 4 as the Bears scored just 11 points in a loss against the Colts.

The Bears will likely gives Foles another shot, but could go back to Mitchell Trubisky, or perhaps play both, in an effort to get the offense going. Where are the best values in the Thursday Night Football NFL DFS player pool? Before crafting your NFL DFS strategy for Thursday Night Football and the rest of Week 5, be sure to see the NFL DFS advice, player rankings and top daily Fantasy football picks from SportsLine’s Mike McClure, a DFS pro who has won almost $2 million.

McClure crushed his NFL DFS picks in 2019, finishing as high as the top 1 percent of tournaments on DraftKings and returning as much as 40x return in some higher-stakes tournaments. He then continued his roll in the postseason, cashing on every single lineup he posted for the divisional round. Anyone who followed him saw some huge returns.

In his Week 4, McClure identified Panthers running back Mike Davis as one of his core lineup plays on FanDuel. The result: Davis erupted for 111 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown — returning 19.6 Fantasy points. Anybody who put him in their NFL DFS lineups was well on their way to a profitable day.

One of McClure’s top NFL DFS picks for Thursday Night Football is Bucs quarterback Tom Brady. After an up-and-down first couple of weeks, the future Hall of Famer has really been airing it out recently as he continues to get comfortable in Bruce Arians’ offense. Brady finished just shy of 300 yards and threw three touchdowns in Week 3 at Denver. He then piled up 369 yards and five touchdowns in Week 4 against the Chargers.

He’s attempted at least 38 passes in the last two games and has averaged almost 8.0 yards per completion during that span, a nice bump after averaging 6.6 and 6.2 yards per completion in his first two games, respectively. Chicago hasn’t given up much to opposing quarterbacks this season and several of Brady’s targets are banged up, but McClure still trusts him in this spot and recommends him as one of his top NFL DFS picks for this showdown slate.

Part of McClure’s optimal NFL DFS strategy for Buccaneers vs. Bears includes banking on Chicago running back David Montgomery. Like most of Chicago’s offense, Montgomery didn’t accomplish much last week against the Colts. But he’s seeing double-digit touches on weekly basis, and his role should only continue to expand with Tarik Cohen (ACL) out.

Montgomery was targeted six times and made three catches in Week 4, meaning he may be more of a three-down back going forward. That should be valuable against a tough Tampa Bay defensive front that likely won’t give up a lot on the ground, so confidently lock Montgomery in your NFL DFS lineups for Thursday.

