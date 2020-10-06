We’re already a quarter of the way through the 2020 NFL regular season, and there have been plenty of surprise storylines over the last four weeks. Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers is an MVP candidate, Josh Allen has been flawless and has Buffalo at 4-0, and Dak Prescott is putting up record passing numbers while the Cowboys are struggling.

If you drafted any of those quarterbacks to your fantasy team, you’re probably having a good season. With four games in the books, here are the top 15 scorers so far, according to ESPN’s points system. Alvin Kamara leads all players, and has been the best running back in the game by a wide margin.

We’ll also look at the six major fantasy busts of the first quarter of the season, when compared to their positions on our preseason overall consensus fantasy ranking.

Due to the extremely high amount of injuries early this year, so we’re excluding star players who have been knocked out due to injury, and instead focusing on the players who have been on the field and letting their (fantasy) teams down.

