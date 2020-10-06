We’re already a quarter of the way through the 2020 NFL regular season, and there have been plenty of surprise storylines over the last four weeks. Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers is an MVP candidate, Josh Allen has been flawless and has Buffalo at 4-0, and Dak Prescott is putting up record passing numbers while the Cowboys are struggling.

If you drafted any of those quarterbacks to your fantasy team, you’re probably having a good season. With four games in the books, here are the top 15 scorers so far, according to ESPN’s points system. Alvin Kamara leads all players, and has been the best running back in the game by a wide margin.

We’ll also look at the six major fantasy busts of the first quarter of the season, when compared to their positions on our preseason overall consensus fantasy ranking.

Due to the extremely high amount of injuries early this year, so we’re excluding star players who have been knocked out due to injury, and instead focusing on the players who have been on the field and letting their (fantasy) teams down.

ALL-STARS:

1. RB Alvin Kamara: 127.7 fantasy points

Average: 31.9 ppg

236 rushing yards, 321 receiving yards, 7 total TDs

Preseason overall rank: RB3, 3rd overall © Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

2. QB Russell Wilson: 122.9 fantasy points

Average: 30.7 ppg

1,285 passing yards, 16 TDs, 2 INTs, 95 rushing yards

Preseason overall rank: QB4, 62nd overall © AP Photo/Elaine Thompson

3. QB Dak Prescott: 122.2 fantasy points

Average: 30.5 ppg

1,690 passing yards, 9 TDs, 3 INTs, 86 rushing yards, 3 rushing TDs

Preseason overall rank: QB3. 56th overall © Patrick Smith/Getty Images

4. QB Josh Allen: 119.34 fantasy points

Average: 29.8 ppg

1,326 passing yards, 12 TDs, 1 INT, 83 rushing yards, 3 rushing TDs

Preseason overall rank: QB7, 76th overall © Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

5. QB Patrick Mahomes: 108.16 fantasy points

Average: 27.0 ppg

1,134 passing yards, 11 TDs, 0 INTs, 108 rushing yards, 1 rushing TD

Preseason overall rank: QB1, 26th overall © Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

6. QB Aaron Rodgers: 104.06 fantasy points

Average: 26.0 ppg

1,214 passing yards, 13 TDs, 0 INTs, 31 rushing yards

Preseason overall rank: QB15 © Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

7. QB Kyler Murray: 103.26 fantasy points

Average: 25.8 ppg

919 passing yards, 7 TDs, 5 INTs, 265 rushing yards, 4 rushing TDs

Preseason overall rank: QB5, 66th overall © Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

8. RB Aaron Jones: 101.9 fantasy points

Average: 25.5 ppg

374 rushing yards, 135 receiving yards, 6 total TDs

Preseason overall rank: RB14, 18th overall © Dan Powers-USA TODAY NETWORK

9. RB Dalvin Cook: 93.4 fantasy points

Average: 23.4 ppg

424 rushing yards, 40 receiving yards, 6 total TDs

Preseason overall rank: RB5, 5th overall © AP Photo/Jim Mone, File

10. RB Ezekiel Elliott: 88.2 fantasy points

Average:22.1 ppg

273 rushing yards, 159 receiving yards, 4 total TDs

Preseason overall rank: RB3, 4th overall © AP Photo/Steven Senne

11. QB Tom Brady: 85.48 fantasy points

Average: 21.4 ppg

1,122 passing yards, 11 TDs, 4 INTs, 6 rushing yards, 1 rushing TD

Preseason overall rank: QB11 © Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images

12. WR Amari Cooper: 85. 1 fantasy points

Average: 21.3 ppg

401 receiving yards, 37 receptions, 1 TD

Preseason overall rank: WR18, 38th overall © Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

13. WR DeAndre Hopkins: 84.7 fantasy points

Average: 21.2 ppg

397 receiving yards, 39 receptions, 1 TD

Preseason overall rank: WR5, 21st overall © Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

14. QB Lamar Jackson: 84.26 fantasy points

Average: 21.1 ppg

769 passing yards, 7 TDs, 1 INT, 235 rushing yards, 1 rushing TD

Preseason overall rank: QB2, 32nd overall © AP Photo/Terrance Williams

15. WR Calvin Ridley: 80.5 fantasy points

Average: 20.1 ppg

349 receiving yards, 21 receptions, 4 TDs

Preseason overall rank: WR16, 35th overall © John Bazemore/Pool Photo-USA TODAY Sports

BUSTS:

QB Deshaun Watson: 73.48 fantasy points

Average: 18.4 ppg

1,092 passing yards, 6 TDs, 3 INTs, 58 rushing yards, 1 rushing TD

Preseason overall rank: QB6, 68th overall

Despite losing DeAndre Hopkins, Watson was still pegged to be an elite fantasy QB. Unfortunately for him, the Texans are 0-4, and he’s being outscored by Joe Burrow and Gardner Minshew. © Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

QB Carson Wentz: 68.3 fantasy points

Average: 17.1 ppg

930 passing yards, 4 TDs, 7 INTs, 111 rushing yards, 3 rushing TDs

Preseason overall rank: QB8

Wentz is having his worst-ever season, and is taking down all of Philly’s skill players with him © Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire: 63.3 fantasy points

Average: 15.8 ppg

304 rushing yards, 129 receiving yards, 14 receptions, 1 total TD

Preseason overall rank: RB6, 7th overall

Edwards-Helaire was perhaps unfairly overhyped as the future of Andy Reid’s offense, but aside from a strong performance in the season opener, the rookie RB hasn’t lived up to his first-round lock billing. James Robinson, Kareem Hunt and Jerick McKinnon are outscoring him at the position. © AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

RB Miles Sanders: 44.4 fantasy points

Average: 14.8 ppg

236 rushing yards, 78 receiving yards, 9 receptions, 1 total TD

Preseason overall rank: RB10, 12th overall

Sanders was limited due to injury at the start of the season, but has since underperformed during the Eagles’ woeful start. © Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

RB Kenyan Drake: 38.4 fantasy points

Average: 9.6 ppg

254 rushing yards, 20 receiving yards, 5 receptions, 1 total TD

Preseason overall rank: RB11, 15th overall

It’s generally not good when your fantasy first-rounder is being outscored by Nyheim Hines and Latavius Murray.