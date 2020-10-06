We’re already a quarter of the way through the 2020 NFL regular season, and there have been plenty of surprise storylines over the last four weeks. Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers is an MVP candidate, Josh Allen has been flawless and has Buffalo at 4-0, and Dak Prescott is putting up record passing numbers while the Cowboys are struggling.
If you drafted any of those quarterbacks to your fantasy team, you’re probably having a good season. With four games in the books, here are the top 15 scorers so far, according to ESPN’s points system. Alvin Kamara leads all players, and has been the best running back in the game by a wide margin.
We’ll also look at the six major fantasy busts of the first quarter of the season, when compared to their positions on our preseason overall consensus fantasy ranking.
Due to the extremely high amount of injuries early this year, so we’re excluding star players who have been knocked out due to injury, and instead focusing on the players who have been on the field and letting their (fantasy) teams down.
ALL-STARS:
1. RB Alvin Kamara: 127.7 fantasy points
Average: 31.9 ppg
236 rushing yards, 321 receiving yards, 7 total TDs
Preseason overall rank: RB3, 3rd overall
2. QB Russell Wilson: 122.9 fantasy points
Average: 30.7 ppg
1,285 passing yards, 16 TDs, 2 INTs, 95 rushing yards
Preseason overall rank: QB4, 62nd overall
3. QB Dak Prescott: 122.2 fantasy points
Average: 30.5 ppg
1,690 passing yards, 9 TDs, 3 INTs, 86 rushing yards, 3 rushing TDs
Preseason overall rank: QB3. 56th overall
4. QB Josh Allen: 119.34 fantasy points
Average: 29.8 ppg
1,326 passing yards, 12 TDs, 1 INT, 83 rushing yards, 3 rushing TDs
Preseason overall rank: QB7, 76th overall
5. QB Patrick Mahomes: 108.16 fantasy points
Average: 27.0 ppg
1,134 passing yards, 11 TDs, 0 INTs, 108 rushing yards, 1 rushing TD
Preseason overall rank: QB1, 26th overall
6. QB Aaron Rodgers: 104.06 fantasy points
Average: 26.0 ppg
1,214 passing yards, 13 TDs, 0 INTs, 31 rushing yards
Preseason overall rank: QB15
7. QB Kyler Murray: 103.26 fantasy points
Average: 25.8 ppg
919 passing yards, 7 TDs, 5 INTs, 265 rushing yards, 4 rushing TDs
Preseason overall rank: QB5, 66th overall
8. RB Aaron Jones: 101.9 fantasy points
Average: 25.5 ppg
374 rushing yards, 135 receiving yards, 6 total TDs
Preseason overall rank: RB14, 18th overall
9. RB Dalvin Cook: 93.4 fantasy points
Average: 23.4 ppg
424 rushing yards, 40 receiving yards, 6 total TDs
Preseason overall rank: RB5, 5th overall
10. RB Ezekiel Elliott: 88.2 fantasy points
Average:22.1 ppg
273 rushing yards, 159 receiving yards, 4 total TDs
Preseason overall rank: RB3, 4th overall
11. QB Tom Brady: 85.48 fantasy points
Average: 21.4 ppg
1,122 passing yards, 11 TDs, 4 INTs, 6 rushing yards, 1 rushing TD
Preseason overall rank: QB11
12. WR Amari Cooper: 85. 1 fantasy points
Average: 21.3 ppg
401 receiving yards, 37 receptions, 1 TD
Preseason overall rank: WR18, 38th overall
13. WR DeAndre Hopkins: 84.7 fantasy points
Average: 21.2 ppg
397 receiving yards, 39 receptions, 1 TD
Preseason overall rank: WR5, 21st overall
14. QB Lamar Jackson: 84.26 fantasy points
Average: 21.1 ppg
769 passing yards, 7 TDs, 1 INT, 235 rushing yards, 1 rushing TD
Preseason overall rank: QB2, 32nd overall
15. WR Calvin Ridley: 80.5 fantasy points
Average: 20.1 ppg
349 receiving yards, 21 receptions, 4 TDs
Preseason overall rank: WR16, 35th overall
BUSTS:
QB Deshaun Watson: 73.48 fantasy points
Average: 18.4 ppg
1,092 passing yards, 6 TDs, 3 INTs, 58 rushing yards, 1 rushing TD
Preseason overall rank: QB6, 68th overall
Despite losing DeAndre Hopkins, Watson was still pegged to be an elite fantasy QB. Unfortunately for him, the Texans are 0-4, and he’s being outscored by Joe Burrow and Gardner Minshew.
QB Carson Wentz: 68.3 fantasy points
Average: 17.1 ppg
930 passing yards, 4 TDs, 7 INTs, 111 rushing yards, 3 rushing TDs
Preseason overall rank: QB8
Wentz is having his worst-ever season, and is taking down all of Philly’s skill players with him
RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire: 63.3 fantasy points
Average: 15.8 ppg
304 rushing yards, 129 receiving yards, 14 receptions, 1 total TD
Preseason overall rank: RB6, 7th overall
Edwards-Helaire was perhaps unfairly overhyped as the future of Andy Reid’s offense, but aside from a strong performance in the season opener, the rookie RB hasn’t lived up to his first-round lock billing. James Robinson, Kareem Hunt and Jerick McKinnon are outscoring him at the position.
RB Miles Sanders: 44.4 fantasy points
Average: 14.8 ppg
236 rushing yards, 78 receiving yards, 9 receptions, 1 total TD
Preseason overall rank: RB10, 12th overall
Sanders was limited due to injury at the start of the season, but has since underperformed during the Eagles’ woeful start.
RB Kenyan Drake: 38.4 fantasy points
Average: 9.6 ppg
254 rushing yards, 20 receiving yards, 5 receptions, 1 total TD
Preseason overall rank: RB11, 15th overall
It’s generally not good when your fantasy first-rounder is being outscored by Nyheim Hines and Latavius Murray.
TE Zach Ertz: 40.9 fantasy points
Average: 10.2 ppg
139 receiving yards, 19 receptions, 1 TD
Preseason overall rank: TE4, 47th overall
Ertz was expected to be TE3 or 4, but he’s currently TE16. Blame Carson Wentz.