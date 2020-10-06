Remember a few years ago, when the Philadelphia Eagles went on their championship run and suddenly the term “run-pass option” took over the football lexicon for the entire week leading up to and including the Super Bowl? Game 3 of the NBA Finals featured a relatively similar phenomenon. Viewers at home surely noticed Mark Jackson and Jeff Van Gundy raving about Miami’s “Pistol action,” a simple call that has become increasingly popular in the NBA as the league has modernized, but is broad enough to encompass a wide variety of play calls within an offense.

So what is “Pistol action,” and how did the Heat use it so effectively? Like the run-pass option, Pistol is not a play call in itself, but rather, a way to set up whatever play you actually do plan to run. The concept is simple and incredibly versatile. Generally speaking, it starts with a ball-handler dribbling up to the wing. There is a shooter in the corner and another player, usually a shooting big man, at the top of the key. The ball-handler then dribbles toward the shooter, who comes up the sideline to meet him. Miami used it in its simplest form to create an easy bucket for Jimmy Butler on one of its very first plays:

The construction there is as basic as it gets. Meyers Leonard is the shooter at the top of the key. Butler is the ball-handler. Tyler Herro is the shooter. By dribbling toward him, Butler uses Herro as a de-facto screener. LeBron James and Danny Green prepare to switch, but Butler turns on the jets as soon as he and Herro meet. Green is caught napping, and Butler scores easily, but that wasn’t the only option available. Herro doesn’t screen, he slips, and proceeds to pop back behind the arc with Leonard, a shooter with a center’s body, screening to free him up.

Dwight Howard got lost there. He should have switched onto Herro. The Heat noticed that confusion and took advantage of it two plays later. This time, Jae Crowder is in the corner. Butler again uses him to get the switch off LeBron, but this time, knowing Howard’s discomfort playing high on the perimeter, kicks it back to Leonard for 3:

The proliferation of shooting big men in the modern NBA has made Pistol so successful of late. Typical centers can’t make that shot. Miami’s big men can, and the Heat used that to play mind games with the Lakers. While this play wasn’t out of Pistol, watch as Kelly Olynyk takes advantage of the confusion of a mass switch to slip in for an easy layup:

Even though that wasn’t a Pistol play, it worked on similar principles. The idea of Pistol action is to replicate the weapon for which it is named: fast and lethal. It forces defenses to make extremely quick decisions, usually on the two switchiest actions in basketball: dribble hand-offs and pick-and-roll. This next play is a perfect example. Butler and Duncan Robinson run Pistol into a handoff, which quickly turns into a give-and-go. As Robinson bolts to the basket, both Green (the designated low man here), and Anthony Davis jump in to help. That gives Robinson two great options: Crowder on the wing, or Herro in the corner. Crowder makes the shot:

This time, it’s a decoy to set up Robinson as a cutter. Again, miscommunication costs the Lakers:

Miami’s personnel is perfect for this. Robinson was the best hand-off shooter in the NBA this season. Leonard is such a shooting threat that, when he screens, LeBron has to stay with him, giving Butler the preferred matchup against a center. That matchup sets the handoff up perfectly, because when he runs it with Robinson, Green knows that Howard can’t be trusted to switch onto him. Robinson’s release is so quick that practically no defenders are going to catch it after fighting through a screen:

The play before that was a miss, but followed the same basic structure. Howard fails to switch after a Leonard screen, and Green is left chasing Herro:

There are dozens of different variations here. The Heat relied primarily on matchup-hunting for Butler and handoffs for their shooters, but the handoff can just as easily evolve into a pick-and-roll with the big man, or set up a variety of different give-and-go looks. Pistol is as dangerous as the players running it. Pair Butler’s playmaking as both a passer and a scorer with Miami’s shooting and quick actions like these are extremely difficult to guard.

After losing Game 3, the Lakers may need to consider some lineup changes in response. Subbing Markieff Morris in for Dwight Howard and limiting the center minutes as they did against Houston would serve a number of purposes not just limited to defense. James and Davis would surely love a bit more space to operate in the paint.

But having quicker defenders on the perimeter would make those switches easier. Depending on Miami’s lineup constructions, it might also help keep Davis closer to the rim defensively instead of challenging shooters on the perimeter (though, given how few non-shooters play for them, there aren’t many safe sagging spots). Some of this comes down to effort. These clips aren’t exactly kind to Howard and James. Green’s ailing hip isn’t doing him any favors either.

Miami’s speed has been a problem for Los Angeles, a much bigger problem than the Lakers’ size has been for the Heat. Pistol is just one of the ways that advantage has manifested. The talent gap between these teams is so enormous right now that it might not matter, but as the Lakers devise their Game 4 game plan, better execution on those Pistol handoffs has to be a priority.