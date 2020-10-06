Jimmy Butler came up with an all time great performance to put Miami back in the series yesterday, but he does not consider it to be his best game ever.

The 5-time All Star has been the Heat’s leader and best player all season long. His playmaking, vocal presence, defense and ability to make clutch plays on both ends has been the difference.

This was more apparent than ever in the Conference semis against the Bucks and the Conference Finals against Boston.

Jimmy Butler’s greatest game not vs Lakers but against 45 year olds

Speaking to the press today after the Heat’s practice session, Butler revealed that his greatest game ever came against a team of 45-year-olds when he was 17.

The forward/guard says his Game 3 performance was up there in his mind, but he still considers that game against older players his best outing ever.

The comment was a cheeky dig at LeBron James and co. too, as Butler literally put up one of the most memorable Finals performances. However, he still did not consider the opponent worthy enough.

Jimmy Butler says the best game he ever played wasn’t last night vs. the Lakers, but when he dominated against 45-year-olds at 17 😤 pic.twitter.com/M7jH1wY57i — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 5, 2020

Considering the circumstances of the game (the Heat were missing their best guard and their All Star big man) and how Butler responded, it might be too much of a stretch for him to dismiss this performance.

It is, after all, the only 40-point triple-double in a winning cause that has been achieved in the NBA Finals.

The Heat will have to go up against a really motivated LeBron James in Game 4. The 4-time MVP left the floor 10 seconds before the game clock expired in Game 3.

It was quite obvious how frustrated he was with himself and his teammates’ performance. It’s never been a good sign for the opposition when James enters a game with this kind of motivation. Butler had better prepare himself for a real backlash.