WWE Superstar Mustafa Ali revealed as the leader of renegade faction Retribution! Ali was previously supposed to be the SmackDown mystery hacker.

WWE were visited by Retribution tonight on Monday Night RAW. Mustafa Ali and the Hurt Business, who were together inside the ring, seemed to join hands to bring the fight to the group. However, Ali wriggled out of the ring and confronted Retribution before ordering them to attack the Hurt Business.

MVP, who seemed impressed with Ali’s show of courage up to that point, suddenly realised what had just happened. By then however, the trio had already been laid to waste. Retribution then entered the ring with Ali in front of them signalling for the lights to switch off.

Mustafa Ali revealed as the leader of Retribution!

The fact that Ali is the only one to not wear a mask is already an indicator of his standing within the group. He is being positioned as the leader. And if there were any doubts, Samoa Joe and commentary mouthed what everyone was thinking when he wondered if he was the leader and how long was this in the works.

There have been speculations in the past that it was Miz who was calling the shots. However, Ali is the better candidate for the role for three reasons. He actually fits Retribution’s agenda of not getting opportunities. He has never been a heel before and the whole experience will be completely new both for Ali and the fans as well. Lastly, Ali has not had a direction for quite some time and needs this much more than Miz who already has a hall of fame headline worthy career.

