Eddie Van Halen, the legendary guitarist who co-founded the legendary band Van Halen, passed away Tuesday at the age of 65 after a long battle with throat cancer.

Saying Eddie Van Halen is a legendary guitarist might even be an understatement, because the things he did during his career and the way he played changed the way many people created music forever.

When Van Halen was at its peak, Eddie Van Halen was easily one of the coolest humans on the planet, idolized by just about everyone who either played a real guitar or wailed on an air guitar while listening to Van Halen’s monster hit songs.

I mean, this was the stuff of legend:

His son announced the sad news on Tuesday:

Heartbroken musicians and fans paid their tributes: