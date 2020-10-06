Multiple ideas pitched to remove Money in the Bank Briefcase from Otis. The Heavy Machinery member was the surprise winner this year.

The Money in the Bank briefcase has been a plot device used by the WWE to fast track a wrestler into the main event scene. Wrestlers such as Edge, Seth Rollins and Daniel Bryan won their first world title through the contract.

Also read: Roman Reigns reveals his picks for WWE Mount Rushmore

Winning the MITB was almost a guarantee for a world title run. In recent years however, the success rate has dropped down significantly. Since Dean Ambrose cashed in back in 2016, only Brock Lesnar has converted the contract into a title win. Both Baron Corbin and Braun Strowman failed and it looks like Otis, the surprise winner this year, could follow in their footsteps.

Multiple ideas pitched to remove Money in the Bank Briefcase from Otis

“There have been multiple pitched ideas to remove the MITB briefcase from Otis & make the storyline a main focus again, some of which are really decent ideas I’ve been told. However, and this is a big however, Otis’ biggest fan is Vince. So right now, no go,” Wrestlevotes wrote on Twitter.

There have been multiple pitched ideas to remove the MITB briefcase from Otis & make the storyline a main focus again, some of which are really decent ideas I’ve been told. However, and this is a big however, Otis’ biggest fan is Vince. So right now, no go. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) October 6, 2020

Otis fought AJ Styles, Aleister Black, Daniel Bryan, King Corbin, and Rey Mysterio in the MITB ladder match in May. With such high profile names in the match, Otis was the unexpected winner. He teased a cash in, the very next SmackDown. Since then however, very little has been done with him.

He is currently in a feud with The Miz and John Morrison over the Briefcase.

It remains to be seen what direction the WWE takes. However, with Roman Reigns the current champion, it is very unlikely that Otis will lift the title on the Blue Brand. As much as Vince likes Otis, surely Golden Boy Reigns ranks higher.

Click here for more WWE News