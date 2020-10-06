Aaron Rodgers will try to continue his hot start when the Green Bay Packers host the winless Atlanta Falcons on Monday Night Football at Lambeau Field. Through three games, the two-time NFL MVP has completed 67.0 percent of his passes for 887 yards and nine touchdowns. He has yet to throw an interception. More importantly, he has directed Green Bay to three straight wins to start the season. On Monday Night Football, Rodgers and the Packers will face an Atlanta team that has blown two big fourth quarter leads in its last two games.

Kickoff is set for 8:50 p.m. ET. Green Bay is a 5.5-point favorite in the latest Packers vs. Falcons odds from William Hill, while the over-under for total points scored is 56. Before you make any Falcons vs. Packers picks, be sure to see the Monday Night Football predictions from SportsLine NFL expert R.J. White, given his epic run picking Green Bay games.

White has been SportsLine’s top pro football analyst for three-plus seasons. Over that span, the CBS Sports NFL editor and nationally recognized NFL Draft expert has gone 292-244 on against-the-spread NFL picks, returning $2,163 to $100 bettors.

In addition White, who is 15-12 on against-the-spread picks to start this season, has gone an incredible 38-7 on his last 45 against-the-spread picks involving Green Bay. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, White has locked in on Packers vs. Falcons from every angle and released a confident against-the-spread pick. You can only see it here. Here are the NFL odds and betting trends for Falcons vs. Packers:

Packers vs. Falcons spread: Green Bay -5.5

Packers vs. Falcons over-under: 56 points

Packers vs. Falcons money line: Green Bay -245, Atlanta +205

GB: Aaron Rodgers ranks third in the NFL in passer rating (121.1)

ATL: Calvin Ridley is tied for the league lead in receiving touchdowns (four)

Why the Packers can cover

Rodgers has a strong matchup against Atlanta’s pass defense. The Falcons are giving up 350.3 passing yards per game this season, the second most in the league behind only Seattle. They’ve also allowed nine passing touchdowns this year, which is tied with Dallas for the most in the NFL.

In addition, running back Aaron Jones has helped give Green Bay a balanced offense. Through three games, he is averaging 101.0 rushing yards per game, which ranks second in the league, and has run for four touchdowns. Jones also is averaging 6.1 yards per rush, which would be a career-high.

Why the Falcons can cover

If last week is any indication, Todd Gurley is trending in the right direction. The once-dominant running back looked like his old self last week, averaging 5.7 yards per rush and scoring a touchdown in 14 carries. His yards per carry average was his best since averaging 6.1 on Nov. 10, 2019.

In addition, Gurley has a potentially favorable matchup against Green Bay’s run defense. The Packers are allowing 5.5 yards per rush, fourth-most in the NFL. They also are coughing up 115.0 rushing yards per game, which ranks 14th in the league.

How to make Packers vs. Falcons picks

White has analyzed this matchup, and while we can tell you he’s leaning under on the total, he has discovered a critical X-factor that has him jumping all over one side of the spread. He’s only sharing it at SportsLine.

Who wins Falcons vs. Packers on Monday Night Football? And what critical X-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Packers vs. Falcons spread you should jump on, all from the expert who is 38-7 on NFL picks involving Green Bay, and find out.

