All four of Major League Baseball’s best-of-five Division Series are in action Tuesday with two NLDS Game 1s and a pair of ALDS Game 2s. On the American League side of the bracket, the Astros topped the Athletics and the Yankees outslugged the Rays en route to 1-0 series leads o Monday. The National League joined the party Tuesday.

Here’s a look at the day’s games and what to know about each.

MLB playoff scores

LIVE: Marlins vs. Braves

Astros vs. A’s – 4:37 p.m. ET (TBS)

Yankees vs. Rays – 8:10 p.m. ET (TBS)

Padres vs. Dodgers – 9:38 p.m. ET (FS1)

Acuna hit after homer in Game 1

The Marlins and the Braves started the day’s action with a back-and-forth contest that featured some elevated tempers after Ronald Acuna Jr., who hit a leadoff homer in the bottom of the first, was struck by a Sandy Alcantara pitch. Acuna appeared to take exception to Alcantara’s errant offering, and the two sides jawed before he took his base. (He later scored from first.)

While Alcantara had no reason to intentionally hit Acuna, it’s worth noting that the two sides have history. Acuna has been hit by 19 pitches in his career; four of those have been thrown by Marlins pitchers. No other team has hit Acuna more than twice.

The FS1 broadcast interviewed Braves manager Brian Snitker during the game. When asked about the hit-by-pitch, he said: “I’ll probably get in trouble if I tell you exactly what I think.” Clearly, then, the Braves believe the Marlins were intentionally throwing at Acuna.

Astros vs. Athletics (4:37 p.m. ET, TBS)

The A’s and Astros will have a pair of lefties face off on Wednesday afternoon. Sean Manaea will be tasked with stopping the Astros from taking a 2-0 advantage in the series. The Astros, for their part, will send out Framber Valdez, who pitched well out of the bullpen in the first round.

Yankees vs. Rays (8:10 p.m. ET, TBS)

Game 2 between the Yankees and Rays will feature a battle of curveball artists. New York rookie right-hander Deivi Garcia will be making his postseason debut. Tyler Glasnow, meanwhile, will be trying to get the Rays on the board, lest they enter Thursday in a win-or-go-home situation.

Arguably the most anticipated series of the round will launch last. The Dodgers will start Walker Buehler, but with due respect to him the bigger news is who’ll be opposing him. Mike Clevinger, who missed the first round because of injury, is back and will be on the bump for the Padres.