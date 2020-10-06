Today is transfer deadline day in global club soccer, with teams scrambling to make deals to supplement their squads — or offload players they deem surplus to requirements.

But the most pressing bit of news on Monday morning wasn’t about a player signing, but rather about the firing of a dinosaur.

As part of a cost-cutting measure, Arsenal laid of several employees this week, including Jerry Quy, the man who has played the mascot Gunnersaurus since the lovable dino was introduced in 1993.

Quy also worked as a supporter liaison, but he’s no longer employed in either capacity. According to ESPN,…