Masai Ujiri was embroiled in an ugly controversy last summer when he got entangled with a county sheriff while trying to join his Raptors celebrating a championship.

The county sheriff in question, Alan Strickland, has doubled down on his statements since then. Strickland sued Ujiri for assault and battery last year, and Ujiri responded with a counter-suit.

Despite a ton of evidence emerging in favour of Ujiri, the case continues. This latest statement by Strickland is just the kind of exaggerated falsehood that he used since the beginning of the row.

Alan Strickland says Masai Ujiri used the same threat as ‘Palestinian terrorists at 1972 Munich’

Despite body cam footage emerging of Strickland initiating contact, the sheriff remains steadfast in his refusal to accept his role in the escalation.

Strickland stated in court that Ujiri had made use of the same threatening language as used by those terrorists who killed Israeli athletes at the 1972 Munich Olympics.

NEW: The Alameda County Sheriff’s Deputy who shoved @Raptors president Masai Ujiri during last year’s NBA Finals has filed a motion to dismiss Ujiri’s counterclaim. In a new court filing, Alan Strickland describes his actions as merely trying to offer “gentle physical guidance.” pic.twitter.com/XTW4M7xflL — Daniel Wallach (@WALLACHLEGAL) October 6, 2020

Strickland compares Masai Ujiri to the terrorists who murdered 11 Israeli athletes at the 1972 Munich Olympics, and to the crazed fan who stabbed Monica Seles in 1993. He asserts that Ujiri posed “the same threats” as these terrorists by ignoring commands to show his credentials. pic.twitter.com/RLgTbsA9ld — Daniel Wallach (@WALLACHLEGAL) October 6, 2020

Given the hostile nature of Strickland’s testimony, he looks in no mood to back down from a protracted legal battle.

It is a shame that Ujiri has to go through the humiliation of appearing in court time and again for trying to celebrate the pinnacle of his professional career with his colleagues.

But the chances are that Ujiri will emerge victorious from this litigation, so it makes sense for him to stick his head out on this one.