Channing Frye suggests a way LeBron James and Co. can tarnish the Game 3 spot on their record and drop a massive game in the NBA finals

Game 3 was not the best showing for the Lakers. The duo of LeBron-AD got outplayed by Jimmy Butler alone.

Jimmy Butler: 40 points, 13 assists, 11 rebounds

LeBron + AD: 40 points, 11 assists, 15 rebounds — Tom Haberstroh (@tomhaberstroh) October 5, 2020

On top of all of that, LeBron James walked off the court before the game clock expired and did not return to play out the last few seconds. This did not sit right with a lot of people.

Also Read: “Why did LeBron James walk off the court before the game ended?”

“Come out and try and score 60”: Channing Frye’s advice to LeBron James

Channing Frye won the 2016 Championship alongside James, defeating the Warriors in 7 Games. He has high hopes from his former teammate and knows of a way that will shut down all hate.

LeBron James would be itching to get going in Game 4 and should be very aggressive, however, even for the great man, scoring 60 should be a massive, massive task.

“I expect him to come out and try and score 60.” 👀@channingfrye shares what he expects from LeBron in Game 4 of the #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/v0tvRSUKW3 — NBA TV (@NBATV) October 5, 2020

The Lakers still have a 2-1 lead, but Frye believes this is necessary to cut the wind from under Heat’s wings. The Heat might be feeling really good about themselves after Game 3. They won a game against the mightily Lakers, that too without two of their star players. Frye believes it is necessary to shut them down in Game 4 itself or they can make the Finals a tough task for LeBron and co.

Game 4: What really is on the line?

While the obvious thing is that the Lakers would have a chance to take a dominating 3-1 lead if they win tomorrow. The Heat on the other hand have a chance to draw the Finals series and claw their way back into a series where everyone ruled them out.

Also Read: “Jimmy Butler with a cheeky comment post mammoth Game 3 performance”

What really would be tested in Game 4 would be the Lakers’ mettle. How do they bounce back from a disappointing performance and can they establish their dominance. With Bam Adebayo being upgraded to questionable, the Lakers would face a tougher Heat team than they did in Games 2 and 3. Can James and gang take on this challenge that ‘they’re not really concerned about?’

Game 4 of the Finals takes place tonight, at 9 PM ET.