LeBron and Jimmy Butler made the headlines for their trash talk in Game 3. But the King says he’s not the kind to instigate a war of words, though he wouldn’t back down from one.

In the first quarter of Game 3, LeBron James was spotted saying ‘You’re in trouble!’ to the Miami Heat bench. The Lakers proceeded to shave off a double-digit lead by the Heat by the end of the half.

But the Heat ran out to a decisive lead in the 4th quarter. Butler used the scoreline to his advantage in talking his trash back to James, using the exact dialogue ‘You’re in trouble now’ on him.

LeBron James talks about not wanting to initiate the trash talk

According to James, he lets his game do the talking more often than not. James hasn’t been one to back down from verbal confrontations over the years, however. There’s tons of evidence that says that James is a pretty good trash talker himself.

‘I have always let my game do the talking’, LeBron James said while addressing the Jimmy Butler ‘you’re in trouble’ controversy.

James has, however, got a really aggressive demeanour on the court. He’s often seen flexing his Greek God physique after finishing a powerful move or a dunk.

He’s also known to stare down his opponents, especially after a dunk or a block. There’s no doubt that James uses the mental side of his game effectively.

There’s also this instance of James and Wade mocking Dirk Nowitzki’s fever game, Game 4 of the NBA Finals. The Mavs big man had played through that game while running a temperature over 100 F reportedly.

But he still had managed to bag his usual share of points. James and Wade, in their presumption, had trolled his fever story, apparently believing it to be false. It did backfire on James at the time.