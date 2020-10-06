Another day, another injury uncertainty. That has been the reality of the NBA Finals so far, and it isn’t changing now. Bam Adebayo has been upgraded to questionable, but it is still not known whether or not he will play. Today’s best bets assume that he does. That questionable designation is meaningful. The Heat wouldn’t have upgraded him if he hadn’t legitimately improved, and given his confidence that he would play in Game 3 before being held out, that improvement suggests that playing him is likely, but the Heat want to both be absolutely certain he can go and keep the Lakers guessing as long as possible.

Keep in mind, though, that his status could change, and if you’re the sort of bettor that needs absolute lineup certainty, today likely won’t be for you. Here are Tuesday’s best Game 4 bets.

All lines via William Hill Sportsbook

Lakers -7.5

Game 3 was the anomaly here. The Lakers won Games 1 and 2 relatively comfortably, and while Game 4 could easily present an entirely new set of circumstances, it’s worth noting that Adebayo returning does not mean that the Heat are automatically getting a star back. Players don’t miss multiple Finals games without a good reason. A compromised version of Bam may even do more harm than good considering how well Kelly Olynyk played in his place. The Lakers are comfortably the better team regardless of health.

Over 218.5

Yes, Butler’s scoring is probably going to decline. But Anthony Davis isn’t getting held to 15 again. In all likelihood, these teams aren’t combining to shoot 26 of 76 on 3-pointers again either, and if the Lakers go small, a distinct possibility, the spacing should improve meaningfully. Adebayo’s possible return is a complicating factor, as he would limit Miami’s spacing, but Game 1 reached 214 points with Adebayo playing and an abhorrent overall night for Miami’s offense, so even that shouldn’t limit the scoring too much.

The Heat focused their game plan around keeping Anthony Davis out of the paint in Game 3. It largely worked, but it’s a house of cards. Fronting the post, for instance, is an invitation for lobs, and now that the Lakers know to look for it, they’ll likely try more of them. Davis’ individual scoring prop is so high that taking it is always a risk, but if you assume the Lakers will have an adjustment that creates more easy baskets, more assists for LeBron James and Rajon Rondo make sense. Both have great chemistry with him, and that should benefit Rondo when leading the Laker bench.

Yes, Butler’s Game 3 outburst was incredible, but the fact remains, he has scored over 24.5 points just six times this postseason. If Adebayo is back, the spacing that helped make his explosive Game 3 possible disappears. The Heat are undoubtedly better with Adebayo, but their offense really benefits from the space Kelly Olynyk and Meyers Leonard provide. If that’s gone, Butler’s scoring should fall.

Dwight Howard is minus-12 across just under 47 minutes in this series, and was largely useless in Game 3. He might have more of a function in Game 4 if Adebayo is back, but the Lakers faced such packed paints in Game 3 that the simpler approach would just be to play smaller as they did against Houston. Expect fewer center minutes in Game 4, which could be a boost to Kuzma’s playing time and scoring prospects.