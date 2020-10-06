PewDiePie releases Among Us video this time with the Sidemen. Many fans were looking forward to seeing KSI and Pewds together.

Among Us is the latest rage in the gaming and streaming world now. It has taken both YouTube and Twitch by storm with videos garnering thousands of views. KSI and PewDiePie were going back and forth talking about one another in their videos and it was a matter of time before they teamed up.

PewDiePie and Sidemen Team up –

On 2nd October the Sidemen twitter account posted a tweet stating that they were playing Among Us with PewDiePie. They needed two more players and were joined by Dream and fellow youtuber Jacksepticeye. Fans were looking forward to this team up as PewDiePie and KSI are YouTube’s biggest stars.

PewDiePie catches KSI the imposter –

PewDiePie initially suspected that KSI was an imposter. His suspicions were confirmed when KSI hilariously killed another player in front of him. This resulted in pools of laughter by the Swede as KSI unsuccessfully tried to put the blame on him. No one bought KSI’s defense and he was voted out giving the group a victory. The moment was hilarious and a prime example of an imposter run gone wrong.

This was the first of hopefully many team ups between the Sidemen and PewDiePie. Fans can watch the complete video on PewDiePie’s YouTube channel here.

Among Us is very much in the news these days. A sequel for the game was cancelled. With popular streamers and YouTubers like Ninja and PewDiePie playing the game the popularity of the game keeps on increasing.