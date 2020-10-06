KOL vs CSK Fantasy Prediction: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings – 7 October 2020 (Abu Dhabi). The two-time champions will take on the three-time champions in this all-important IPL 2020 game.

Kolkata Knight Riders will take on Chennai Super Kings in the league match of IPL 2020 aka Indian Premier League which will be played at the Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Kolkata Knight Riders have lost two of their four games so far in the tournament and have played decently so far. The major concern of this side is their batting order as every expert feels that Eoin Morgan has been wasted by this side. Sunil Narine has been really poor in the tournament with both bat and the ball. The youngsters of the team will have the major responsibility in this game and the captaincy of Dinesh Karthik will also be under scrutiny.

Chennai Super Kings, on the other hand, made a brilliant comeback in their last game and proved their class yet again. Faf has been consistent throughout the tournament whereas the form of Watson is a big positive for the side. The team needs to strengthen their fielding whereas the bowling has been performing really well. The Super Kings would like to continue their winning momentum.

Pitch Report – This pitch has been decent enough for the batting in first innings whereas it gets a little slower in the 2nd innings. The average 1st innings batting score in IPL 2020 at Abu Dhabi is 167.

Total IPL 2020 Games Played: 6; Batting 1st Won: 3; Batting 2nd Won: 3

Match Details :

Time:- 7.30 PM, Live on Star Sports Network

Probable XI for both sides:-

Kolkata Knight Riders – Sunil Narine, Shubhman Gill, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan, Dinesh Karthik, Andre Russel, Pat Cummins, Kuldeep Yadav, Shivam Mavi, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Varun Charkravarthy.

Chennai Super Kings – Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Sam Curran, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Shardul Thakur.

Clean-Hitters in the Team

Kolkata Knight Riders – Andre Russel, Eoin Morgan, and Shubhman Gill.

Chennai Super Kings – Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis.

Death Overs Specialist Bowlers

Kolkata Knight Riders – Pat Cummins.

Chennai Super Kings – Deepak Chahar and Dwayne Bravo.

5 Must-Have Players in the Squad

Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson, Shubhman Gill, Andre Russel, and Deepak Chahar.

KOL vs CSK Team Wicket-Keeper

Dinesh Karthik (Price 8.5) will be the wicket-keeper of our squad. Karthik is picked just because of the fact that he promotes himself in the batting order whereas Dhoni bats way lower down the order.

[You can pick MS Dhoni instead of Dinesh Karthik if you want to]

KOL vs CSK Team Batsmen

Shane Watson (Price 9.5) and Faf du Plessis (Price 9) will be our batsmen from the Chennai Super Kings. Faf has been absolutely fantastic in the tournament so far and has scored 298 runs at an average of 94 which includes three half-centuries whereas Watson announced himself in style in the last game and if he would like to continue his brilliant form with the bat. Both of them are game-changers.

Nitish Rana (Price 9) and Shubhman Gill (Price 9) will be our batsmen from the Kolkata Knight Riders. Gill is flying high on confidence and is the best batsman of this side. He has scored at an average above 50 whereas Rana has also been really good batting at the number 3 slot and scored a brilliant half-century in the last game as well. Both of them are really talented players.

[Eoin Morgan is not picked due to the uncertainty over his batting position]

KOL vs CSK Team All-Rounders

Andre Russel (Price 10.5) will be our all-rounder from the Kolkata Knight Riders. Russel is not been in the greatest of forms but still, he is bowling in the death-overs and taking regular wickets for his side. There is no doubt over his batting ability as well.

Sam Curran (Price 8.5) will be our all-rounder from the Chennai Super Kings. Curran is a really good player and has picked five wickets in the tournament so far. He can be a good batsman and well and should be picked.

KOL vs CSK Team Bowlers

Deepak Chahar (Price 8.5) and Piyush Chawla (Price 8.5) will be our bowlers from the Chennai Super Kings. Chahar has picked five wickets in the tournament whereas Piyush has picked six. Both of them are genuine wicket-takers and are the important bowlers of the side.

Shivam Mavi (Price 8) and Pat Cummins (Price 9) will be our bowlers from the Kolkata Knight Riders. Mavi and Cummins are bowling really well for their side. Shivam has picked four wickets in the tournament whereas Cummins has picked a couple and is a decent player with the bat as well. Both of them are genuine wicket-takers and will carry a huge responsibility in this game.

Match Prediction: Chennai Super Kings will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

Faf du Plessis and Shubhman Gill

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Both the captain’s pick + Andre Russel and Shane Watson

Fantasy Team Disclaimer

All our selections are based on in-depth and astute analysis of the players partaking in the match, pitch report and a perusal of other reasoning. Please incorporate a slew of factors while crafting your own side with this article serving as a guide to the match and players.