KKR vs CSK Head to Head Records: The Sportsrush presents for you the Head to Head statistics for the 21st match of IPL 2020.

The 21st match of the ongoing 13th season of the Indian Premier League will be played between Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings in Abu Dhabi tomorrow.

Having both won and lost two matches in IPL 2020 so far, Knight Riders are at the fourth position on the points table. Super Kings, on the other hand, are at the sixth position with three losses in five matches till now.

After losing their last match against Delhi Capitals, Kolkata captain Dinesh Karthik had opened up on considering replacing makeshift opening batsman Sunil Narine at the top of the order. If that happens, it will be interesting to see who out of Rahul Tripathi and Tom Banton opens for KKR alongside Shubman Gill.

An interesting contest within the contest would that be of Chennai spinner Piyush Chawla. Having picked 66 wickets in 70 T20s at an average of 27.80, an economy rate of 8.22 and a strike rate of 20.30 during his six-year stint at KKR, Chawla will be playing his first match against them at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

KKR vs CSK Head to Head Records

Total number of matches played: 23

Matches won by KKR: 8

Matches won by CSK: 14

Matched played in India: 21 (KKR 7, CSK 14)

Matches played in UAE: 0 (KKR 0, CSK 0)

KKR average score against CSK: 150

CSK average score against KKR: 154

Most runs for KKR: 268 (Andre Russell)

Most runs for CSK: 470 (MS Dhoni)

Most wickets for KKR: 14 (Sunil Narine)

Most wickets for CSK: 14 (Ravindra Jadeja)

Most catches for KKR: 2 (Shivam Mavi, Eoin Morgan and Dinesh Karthik)

Most catches for CSK: 9 (Dwayne Bravo)

The last time Knight Riders and Super Kings had locked horns against each other was during an IPL 2020 league match at the Eden Gardens.

The then Kolkata opening batsman Chris Lynn scoring 82 (51) was overpowered by Chennai’s Imran Tahir registering bowling figures of 4-0-27-4 and Suresh Raina and Ravindra Jadeja stitching an unbeaten match-winning 41-run partnership.