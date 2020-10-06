Khabib Nurmagomedov takes a trip down memory lane. Relives the iconic showdown against Conor McGregor via Instagram stories and videos.

October 6, 2020, marks the second anniversary of one of the most unforgettable nights in the MMA history. The dramatic Khabib Nurmagomedov Vs. Conor McGregor fight took place on this day, 2018. Though the contest was set to be a usual 5 rounder, but the tension that mounted up in the run-up to the fight ended up causing ugly scenes in the T-Mobile arena.

From the pre-match presser to the weigh-ins, or to the face-offs the, entire set of events including the ultimate bout produced images that might be etched in the minds of enthusiasts forever, however it appears that the episode is quite fresh in the mind of Khabib Nurmagomedov as well.

Khabib Nurmagomedov Posts Videos Of the Iconic Showdown Against Conor McGregor

Nurmagomedov, who emerged victorious on the night, UFC 229, used the photo and video sharing service Instagram to present a glimpse of the what actually transpired in the Octagon. Some of the comments by McGregor in the build-up breached the professional code, and gave the fight a personal angle, and thus in the actual encounter, The Notorious One found himself at the receiving end of the Eagle’s acrimony.

Prior to the aforementioned post, Khabib, via an Instagram story, seemingly reflected on the post-match brawl with Conor’s Cornermen. He conveyed, “That evening he was ready to go to jail, but not lose in any way.”

While, the culmination of the event wasn’t ideal, however the numbers UFC 229 racked up, created an all time record. UFC 229 PPV Buys- 4.3 Million. (Source- Bleacherreport)

Post UFC 229

A lot has happened since then, though both have set foot in the ring only once afterwards, however on personal front, Khabib’s father and coach Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov passed away, on the other hand Conor McGregor announced another retirement, and is undergoing some serious allegations.

When it comes to the future, Conor’s path still very much looks obscure, although a potential exhibition match with Dustin Poirier, and a boxing bout with Manny Pacquiao is making rounds, yet as of now nothing concrete can be concluded about these match-ups. On the flip side, Khabib Nurmagomedov is set to return on October 24. He will defend the Lightweight gold against Justin Gaethje, at UFC 254.

