You’re waking up on Tuesday reading all that you can about the players that you should be picking up off the waiver wire as you prepare for Week 5 of fantasy football in 2020.

But it’s likely there aren’t as many things written about who you should be dropping to grab those players. That’s what this weekly column — keep ’em or dump ’em! — will hopefully answer for you: Some help in the debate over who you should keep or drop in order to improve your team.

A couple of notable injuries will have you hitting the waiver wire for names like D’Ernest Johnson and Justin Jackson. But who should you drop for them? Let’s look at some names:

1. WR Corey Davis, Tennessee Titans

I’ve seen some owners drop him with A.J. Brown coming back soon, but I’m keeping him for one more week to see if Davis is mostly phased out of the offense like some people expect. Yes, the Titans are more run-heavy and it’s Brown, Jonnu Smith and then Davis, but if you can afford it, hang on to him.

VERDICT: Keep him

2. RB Dion Lewis, New York Giants

In case you held on to him after Saquon Barkley went down and the Giants signed Devonta Freeman, it’s more than safe to drop him, especially with Wayne Gallman getting some carries last week.

VERDICT: Drop him

3. RB Frank Gore, New York Jets

Normally, I say hang on to starting running backs no matter what. But he’s averaging 3.2 yards per carry, the Jets’ offensive line is a mess and I see some other RBs on waivers I’d rather have on my team.

VERDICT: Drop him

4. WR A.J. Green, Cincinnati Bengals

If I did one of those blind player stat lines — 14 catches, 119 yards, zero scores — and removed Green’s name from it, you’d immediately say he’s a drop. And I think a couple more weeks of this and I’d say he’s a definite drop. But the Bengals have the second-most pass attempts, and yes, Tyler Boyd and Tee Higgins are the Nos. 1 and 2 in this offense. Perhaps Green will get in on the action at some point?

VERDICT: Keep him

5. RB Sony Michel, New England Patriots

You have to keep him, especially if you can throw him into an IR spot. He will definitely come back to an already-crowded backfield when he returns from a quad injury. But a lot can happen between now and in the near future.

VERDICT: Keep him

6. WR Curtis Samuel, Carolina Panthers

He’s become a big-play threat only, with no more than four targets in his past three contests. It’s Robbie Anderson first, D.J. Moore second, and the running backs third in the Panthers’ passing offense.

VERDICT: Drop him

7. TE Mike Gesicki, Miami Dolphins

He’s seen just three targets in the last two weeks, and turned each of those into one catch for 15 yards in both games. Even though one was a touchdown catch, it’s bad. Here’s what I’d do, given Tua Tagovailoa looming (Ryan Fitzpatrick will start in Week 5, but it feels like a change could be coming soon): sit him on your bench if you have the room, find another TE and wait to see if a QB change helps.

VERDICT: Keep him