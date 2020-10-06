Jon Jones, who is engaged in a Twitter back-and-forth with Israel Adesanya, accepts that Conor McGregor is an inspiration on business front.

In continuation of his Twitter war with Israel Adesanya, Jon Jones in process acknowledged Conor McGregor’s impact on the sport, which bolstered his image and ultimately made him a brand. Jon Jones, who has been an undisputed force in UFC for more than 12 years conveys while reacting to a post by a fan on the micro-blogging website, that he attained success at the tender age of 21, and has gotten the better of many opponents since then, but still sees McGregor as an inspiration on the business level.

“I’ve been famous since I was 21, who gives a shit about being hot. Do you know how many hot people I’ve seen come around since I’ve been here, many. McGregor is the only fighter who inspires me on a business level everyone else I just respect as an athlete.”

The aforementioned reaction by Bones is a follow-up of another post, where a different user asked Jon a presumed query related to Israel Adesanya.

The jealousy thing is just funny. I literally have more records, more money, two houses and a family, I’m good looking, taller, from the greatest country on the planet. What is there to be jealous of?? 🤷🏾‍♂️Not even trying to brag, serious question https://t.co/ct1ZIDstFD — BONY (@JonnyBones) October 5, 2020

Jon Jones and Israel Adesanya’s Twitter Tussle

While, when one of the most renowned fighters appreciates a professional from the same sport, it certainly makes headlines, but in this case, the bigger picture is Jones and Adesanya relentlessly throwing insults at each other. On October 5, the two continued their war on the Social Media platform, and one thing that can be concluded is that the battle is getting more intense.

Here’s a glimpse of what took place this time:

Find a real picture of me like this…

Never, cuz I actually learn from my mistakes. You don’t know shit about redemption. What is it now?…

8th time’s the charm lol. pic.twitter.com/AC7lzxRhR7 — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) October 5, 2020

Since you’re studying me all night see if you can find a photo of me like this pic.twitter.com/FVmnbWQOza — BONY (@JonnyBones) October 6, 2020

