Jarrett Stidham replaced Brian Hoyer at quarterback during the second half of the Patriots game against the Chiefs on Monday night. Stidham, after entering the game with one minute left in the third quarter, led the Patriots on a six-play, 75-yard drive that ended with his perfectly-thrown four-yard touchdown pass to N’Keal Harry, as New England trimmed its deficit to 13-10. On the third-down play, Hoyer dropped the ball in perfectly over Harry’s shoulder for the score.

The major didn’t last much longer, however, as Stidham threw a pick-six to Tyrann Mathieu (that was juggled by Julian Edelman before Mathieu plunked it out of the air) on the Patriots’ next drive. He then threw an interception to cornerback Rashad Fenton on New England’s next drive, as the Patriots fell to the Chiefs, 26-10. New England is now 2-2 and two games behind the Bills in the AFC East Standings.

Hoyer was pulled after committing a fumble on the Patriots’ previous drive. The fumble set up the Chiefs’ first touchdown, as Patrick Mahomes connected with Tyreek Hill on a six-yard touchdown pass. On the final play of the first half, Hoyer was sacked by Frank Clark, a sack that prevented the Patriots from attempting a game-tying field goal. Hoyer, upon getting sacked, appeared to signal for a timeout New England didn’t have.

Here’s a look at Stidham’s first touchdown throw with the Patriots:

Hoyer, a 12-year veteran who is in the midst of his third stint with the Patriots, went 15 of 24 for 130 yards and an interception against the Chiefs, who are trying to become the first team in NFL history to start 4-0 for four consecutive years. Stidham, a fourth-round pick in the 2019 draft, had attempted just four NFL regular season passes prior to Monday night’s game. He did not attempt a pass during the Patriots’ first three games, as Cam Newton — who missed Monday’s game after testing positive for COVID-19 — led the Patriots to a 2-1 start.

The Patriots will now look to regroup on Sunday against the Broncos, who lost their first three games before defeating the Jets last Thursday night.