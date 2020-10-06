Jaydev Unadkat and Robin Uthappa: Rajasthan Royals have made as many as three changes to their Playing XI vs Mumbai Indians.

During the 20th match of the ongoing 13th season of the Indian Premier League between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals in Abu Dhabi, Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma has won the toss and chose to bat.

“We will bat first. Looks a good pitch, played pretty well in our first match here. There are things we have done very well, we have been consistent so far,” Sharma said during the toss.

Currently at the second position on the points table, Indians have chosen to field the same Playing XI which had played against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday.

Why are Jaydev Unadkat and Robin Uthappa not playing vs Mumbai Indians?

“Looks a beautiful wicket, wasn’t sure as to what to do at the toss – now, we are bowling first, need to do the basics well,” Rajasthan Royals captain Steven Smith said during the toss.

Coming on the back of two consecutive losses, Rajasthan have made as many as three changes to their squad. Opening batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal, who had played the first match, has been reinstated into the Playing XI.

Other than Jaiswal, Ankit Rajpoot has also been included into the XI. On the other hand, pacer Kartik Tyagi has been handed debut by the Royals. Batsman Robin Uthappa and Riyan Parag and pacer Jaydev Unadkat have been benched for this match at the Sheikh Zayed International Stadium.

While Smith wasn’t asked about the reasons behind the changes, one feels RR have made the changes on the back of the aforementioned players’ poor form. In four IPL 2020 matches so far, Uthappa and Parag 33 and 23 runs respectively.

Unadkat, who has also played four T20s so far, has picked a lone wicket at an average of 119, an economy rate of 9.91 and a strike rate of 72.