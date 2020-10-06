The Miami Heat will have their All-Star big man in Bam Adebayo for Game 4 of the NBA Finals against the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. After injuring his neck in Game 1, which required him to miss the second half of that contest, Adebayo was sidelined for the next two games while trying to get back to 100 percent health. In his absence, the Heat managed to take a game off of the Lakers, and trail 2-1 in the series heading into the Game 4 showdown on Tuesday night.

Adebayo was previously upgraded to questionable on the injury report issued on Monday night. During a conference call with reporters that afternoon, he said that he was hopeful that he would be on the court for Game 4, but that it was ultimately up to the medical staff to make the final call. It appears as though he’s in good enough shape to take the court, which should be a huge sigh of relief for the Heat who showed some life after a Game 3 win on Sunday.

The third-year big man looked visibly frustrated when he was fielding questions from reporters regarding his health, and understandably so, considering the last two playoff games he’s missed are more than what he’s missed in the last two seasons combined. His versatility and athleticism are unmatched on this Heat roster, and without him on the floor, defensively, Miami struggled mightily in the first two games against the Lakers. Adebayo has undoubtedly been the Heat’s best player in the postseason, as evidenced from his team-high 9.5 net rating of any player in Miami’s regular rotation.

Having Adebayo back in the starting lineup will bring a sense of normalcy for a Miami team that looked lost in the first two games of the NBA Finals. Game 3 showed that this team can fight back against the heavily favored Lakers, and with Adebayo returning, they’ll have an even better chance at trying to pull off an upset.

While Adebayo’s return is a huge bonus for Miami, the Heat will still likely be without guard Goran Dragic who is listed as doubtful for Tuesday’s game. Dragic suffered a plantar tear of left foot in Game 1 of the NBA Finals, and has been sidelined ever since. The Heat aren’t ruling him out for the remainder of the series, but he’s unlikely to be ready for Game 4.