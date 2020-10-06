Over the last 18 months the academy team has been representing as the orgs’s main roster and also reached the top 30 of world rankings.

Gambit have announced that they have promoted the Youngsters roster to its main roster.

The team recently transfer listed supra after the signing of PGL Major Winner and MVP Hobbit.

The team peaked at 25 in the world rankings and and has stayed in the top 30 for nearly 15 weeks.

Gambit Youngsters project was created back in April’19.

Players were selected through bootcamp process and analyzed.

The selection process also involved Current NaVi coach B1ad3.

Roster remains still the same with 3 members still in the Gambit lineup from the beginning.

Gambit Squad fields young prodigy talents of Sh1ro and Ax1le who are the best talents CIS has.

Gambit promote Youngsters roster https://t.co/37iThUDx2b — HLTVorg (@HLTVorg) October 5, 2020

The academy team became the orgs only lineup in CS:GO after it disbanded the its main roster.

Even though the main roster beat ViCi and ex-Epsilon on their way to the MSI MGA Finals title.

Youngster squad has won 7 tournaments in 10 months of 2020.

The team has played exceptionally well and even have topple the likes of NaVi, MiBr, forZe and Virtus.Pro.

Gambit CEO stated that being in the top 30 for such a long time made him believe the rosters capability and hence the promotion.

Groove took over the coaching duties on a temporary basis.

Since the ESIC ban included their mainstay coach F-1N, which resulted in a 8.75 month ban.

Gambit’s Roster:

Dmitry “⁠sh1ro⁠” Sokolov

Sergey “⁠Ax1Le⁠” Rykhtorov

Abay “⁠Hobbit⁠” Khasenov

Timofey “⁠interz⁠” Yakushin

Vladislav “⁠nafany⁠” Gorshkov

Konstantin “⁠groove⁠” Pikiner (coach)

Anton “⁠supra⁠” Tšernobai (transfer listed)

Ivan “⁠F_1N⁠” Kochugov (suspended)