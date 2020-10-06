Elden Ring Release Date: Find out all you need to know about one of the most promising RPGs yet that brings George R.R. Martin into the mix!

Elden Ring is an action RPG developed by From Software and published by Bandai Namco Entertainment. The game will be available for Windows, Play Station as well as Xbox. However, by far the biggest news is that the game will have the support of George R.R. Martin and Hidetaka Miyazaki.

The iconic collab.

Martin, the man who wrote the novels behind the Game of Thrones, is in charge of creating the backstory of the game. On the other hand, Miyazaki, the man behind Dark Souls III, is serving as the game director. Therefore, with this stellar combo of two grim minds at the helm, we can expect something epic. No wonder that Elden Ring will have a terrific build and a great storyline.

Elden Ring Release Date.

The release date of the game is August 15th, 2022. So, there’s still the better part of 1½ years to go. However, given how great the plans and the team assembled are, it is bound to take some time. This shouldn’t be much of an issue though because usually, most RPGs take 4-5 years to develop. So, since work behind Elden Ring began in 2017, 2022 is a very acceptable time span. From Software and Namco started working on the game after the release of “The Ringed City”, a DLC for “Dark Souls III”.

What’ll the game be like?

The game will follow classic RPG mechanics for the most part. For eg., there will be no fixed hero and players will be free to choose their own hero to begin with. The open world will also be vast and full of mystery with features such as combat and horseback riding. Usually, your horse will be the main medium of travel.

There is however a unique side to Elden Ring. It will not feature sprawling cities full of unplayable figures such as in GTA 5 or Witcher 3. Instead, there will be loads of dungeons and ruins. You can already get the idea that the game world will be pretty dark and grim. And with people such as Martin and Miyazaki at the helm, nothing less is to be expected.

Elden Ring is one of From Software’s biggest projects to date and the initial promise seems to be huge. So, fingers crossed, let’s hope for a great title that’s worth the wait!

