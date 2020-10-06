The Edmonton Oilers announced Monday night that Connor McDavid has tested positive for coronavirus. According to the team, McDavid’s positive result came after he underwent medical testing earlier in the day.

Per a team release, McDavid is reportedly experiencing mild symptoms of COVID-19 but is “feeling well” and will self-quarantine as he’s monitored by health professionals.

McDavid’s positive test is the league’s most high profile case of coronavirus so far, and it comes after the league successfully completed a three-month postseason without a single positive test inside the two league bubble sites in Toronto and Edmonton. The NHL administered more than 33,000 tests during the restart.

McDavid and the Oilers exited the postseason bubble on Aug. 7 after they were eliminated by the Chicago Blackhawks in the NHL’s Stanley Cup Playoffs qualifying round. Edmonton finished the regular season as the second-best team in the Pacific Division (83 points in 71 games) but failed to advance through the play-in stage, losing to the Blackhawks in four games.

The 23-year-old Oilers captain is coming off a season in which he recorded 97 points (34 goals and 63 assists) in 64 games and finished fifth in Hart voting.