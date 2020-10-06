The former Gen.G IGL has announced he has made his switch to Valorant and will also mark his return to NRG to lead the org’s new Valorant Roster.

After initial report from Rush B Media, which stated daps will reunite with chet in NRG.

Both of them worked together under NRG where they won IEM Shanghai and cs_summit 3 back in 2018.

The 27 year old IGL leaves CS:GO after being free agent for a short while.

He stepped down from Gen.G roster after disagreements within the team in his 9 month stint within the Gen.G banner.

Happy to be back with @NRGgg for Valorant, definitely one of the best orgs I’ve ever been with. Only scrimmed the game a few times but slowly learning and trying out people for the team! https://t.co/igP9DsjaXv — daps (@daps) October 5, 2020

The chances of him coming back to CS:GO is not out of the question after he didn’t rule out the return.

Forgot to say this but as of yesterday I am officially contract free for the first time in 5 years 🙌 Still would prefer to be a player but open to other offers if it seems like a good fit. — daps (@daps) September 18, 2020

He is known for the bringing the current EG roster to the peak of international play.

Daps was replaced by Stanislaw in the roster which has gone onto reach the top ranking.

He also played for Team Liquid when his team Denial was signed for TL’s first CS:GO roster back in 2015.

Moving on from Gen.Ghttps://t.co/O7dG3eJ2y7 Will still finish out EPL with the team until they find a 5th or standin — daps (@daps) September 11, 2020

Also the conquest team he led was signed by Optic in 2016 where he was again replaced by Stanislaw as the IGL.

He has played for all the top orgs in NA CSGO.

The CS:GO community will miss an IGL who is known for his tactics which were undermined by puggy plays.

