The Bonus content from Cyberpunk 2077 was apparently leaked online. It reveals a detailed map of the game and photos of Postcards.

Cyberpunk 2077 is one of the most anticipated games of this year. With the trailers and teasers, game studio CD Projekt Red is doing a great job at hyping fans and gamers. A user named ArtisticTap4 posted the leaks to a subreddit. Lets take a look at what the leaks reveal –

The Night City Map Leaked –

The Map offers a first look at the regions in the game. Pacifica, Watson, Westbrook and Santa Domingo are mentioned on the map. Fans can also make out some stadium near Pacifica.

A space port is also seen at the far west of the Map. Cd Projekt Red already stated that the game will be shorter than The Witcher 3. So the map looks small and condensed at first glance but as can see its probably very highly detailed.

The Postcards –

The Postcards photos reveal in game locations like Pacifica and Japantown. This allows fans to take a closer look at the locations. Another postcard shows El Coyote which appears to be a bar. When the launches, the boxed copy will also include a reversible cover, stickers, and a setting compendium.

It is still unclear how the images were leaked. Not much time is left for the release of Cyberpunk 2077. The game will launch on November 19 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. It was also confirmed that the game will release for Google Stadia and next gen consoles in 2021.