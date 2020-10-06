Croatian org CR4ZY has announced that it has terminated the contracts of their Ukrainian CS:GO Squad.

The org has not only terminated their CS:GO team but it has terminated contracts all of its teams.

⚠️ IMPORTANT UPDATE ⚠️ This year has been really challenging and eventful but now it’s time to focus on the next chapter. Huge thanks to our Dota 2 and CS:GO teams on everything they did under the CR4ZY banner. 📃 Read the full update: https://t.co/IdByf7BDCh pic.twitter.com/0TjeDyGKgD — CR4ZY (@gocr4zy) October 5, 2020

CR4ZY stated the Covid Pandemic was the major reason for dropping the teams.

Limitations caused by the virus has resulted the org to take a new strategy to tackle the situation.

That’s it for our roster under CR4ZY brand. It’s sad the period we worked with the org was during COVID times. But we had some awesome time working with each other. Wish nothing but best to @GospodinKaktus and @antoniomeic and co. I hope everything will turn good for all of you. https://t.co/702sRAwkjv — Ivan Shevtsov (@JohntaCSGO) October 5, 2020

The org has decided to take small steps and building smaller project for the up coming year of 2021.

The teams coach Johnta who put together the squad from Project X.

The team will have to find another team after a 8 month stint with CR4ZY.

We’ll keep working together with @c4Psycho @Sergizcsgo @SENSEiUA @7oX1CSGO @demqqqq and if you are interested to have us in your org – contact me: [email protected] — Ivan Shevtsov (@JohntaCSGO) October 5, 2020

The team peaked at 44 in the ranking at the end of August and also qualified for the WePlay! Clutch RMR tournament.

Johnta stated that the squad will remain together and will be looking for potential orgs to represent.

Ex CR4ZY Roster:

Sergey “⁠Sergiz⁠” Atamanchuk

Alexandr “⁠Psycho⁠” Zlobin

Dmitriy “⁠SENSEi⁠” Shvorak

Sergiy “⁠DemQQ⁠” Demchenko

Evgeniy “⁠7oX1C⁠” Motsevoy

Ivan “⁠Johnta⁠” Shevtsov (coach)