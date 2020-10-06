Croatian org CR4ZY has announced that it has terminated the contracts of their Ukrainian CS:GO Squad.

The org has not only terminated their CS:GO team but it has terminated contracts all of its teams.

CR4ZY stated the Covid Pandemic was the major reason for dropping the teams.

Limitations caused by the virus has resulted the org to take a new strategy to tackle the situation.

The org has decided to take small steps and building smaller project for the up coming year of 2021.

The teams coach Johnta who put together the squad from Project X.

The team will have to find another team after a 8 month stint with CR4ZY.

The team peaked at 44 in the ranking at the end of August and also qualified for the WePlay! Clutch RMR tournament.

Johnta stated that the squad will remain together and will be looking for potential orgs to represent.

Ex CR4ZY Roster:

Sergey “⁠Sergiz⁠” Atamanchuk
Alexandr “⁠Psycho⁠” Zlobin
Dmitriy “⁠SENSEi⁠” Shvorak
Sergiy “⁠DemQQ⁠” Demchenko
Evgeniy “⁠7oX1C⁠” Motsevoy

Ivan “⁠Johnta⁠” Shevtsov (coach)

 

 

 

