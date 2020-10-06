After being fired by the LA Clippers for a second round exit this year, Doc Rivers expected to take a sabbatical from head coaching duties as he revealed in an interview.

The 2008 NBA champion with the Boston Celtics was one of the most sought-after coaches in the league at one time. The Clippers landed him on a trade deal in 2013 that sent a draft pick the Celtics’ way in one of the most lopsided deals ever. Despite acquiring him, however, the franchise was unable to make even the Conference Finals.

Doc Rivers’ tale of how he landed in Philadelphia

Following an extremely disappointing 2019-20 season for the Sixers, there is speculation swirling that the team would consider breaking up the Embiid-Simmons partnership.

Given that both dominate in the paint and clog it up for the other, many think they would be better suited without the other.

Also Read: ‘Doc Rivers fired because of Michael Porter Jr’: Steve Balmer furious with Clippers front office for tagging MPJ as ‘undraftable’

Doc Rivers does not view it that way though.

Welcome to the city of Brotherly Love Coach @DocRivers !!!! Excited for the future and what we’re building here #PhillyForever — Joel “Troel” Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) October 1, 2020

He emphasised on how the Embiid-Simmons partnership excited him enough to stall his sabbatical and get back to coaching right away.

The duo have the potential to take the Sixers to an NBA title, however, injuries have marred their time together in Philly. Doc believes he has a great project on his hands and is itching to get started with the Sixers

“When Elton [Brand] called, it was an easy get on the plane and take a look for me. When you look at these young players and their potential, the fact that they’ve had so much success in some ways at the ages that they are already, and where I believe they can go, for me, it was a job that I just couldn’t turn down.” Doc Rivers said.

“They’ve won 65 percent of the games they’ve played in,”

“It clearly works when they play together. … I don’t get lost in the minutia. I don’t get lost in what position guys play. I look at how many points we score as a team. I don’t care how we score.” he added.

It’s all well and good for Rivers to be praising his wards for now, but his patience might be sorely tested by other factors. The Sixers are in dire need of better shooters, and they made a mistake by letting JJ Redick walk last summer. How exactly they will acquire this shooting presence remains to be seen.