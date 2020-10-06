Patrick Beverley says he finds the ‘Cancun on 3’ jokes funny, following the Los Angeles Clippers elimination from the Playoffs.

The Damian Lillard and Patrick Beverley ‘beef’ runs deep as it dates all the way back to the seeding games more than 2 months ago.

When facing the Clippers, Damian Lillard missed 2 crucial free throws which would’ve helped the Blazers pull away for the win. This prompted Patrick Beverley to mock Lillard from the bench.

This started a heated exchange between the Clippers players and Dame on social media, with the phrase ‘Cancun on 3’ being thrown around.

However, with the Los Angeles Clippers now watching the Finals from their own homes, Patrick Beverly addresses the ongoing joke.

Patrick Beverley says he isn’t mad about the ‘Cancun on 3’ jokes

The Los Angeles Clippers season came crashing down in flames as they blew a 3-1 lead to the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference Semis.

This prompted Damian Lillard and teammate CJ McCollum to take to Twitter to absolutely bash the Clippers for their untimely exit from the postseason.

Fast forward to present day, Patrick Beverley records a video of himself in the kitchen and addresses the ‘Cancun on 3’ jokes that have been bombarding the Clippers since they lost.

In the video, Pat Bev doesn’t seem too bothered by the jokes and says he actually finds some hilarity in them.

How did Patrick Beverley perform against the Denver Nuggets in the WCSF?

Patrick Beverly is not known for his scoring and he definitely confirmed this by putting up 10+ points just twice in the 7 game series. Those 2 outings took place in games 5 and 7 where he notched 10 points and 11 points, respectively.

Overall, Beverly wasn’t all too impactful for the Clippers in this series and did not perform up to the mark.