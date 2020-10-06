Tom Brady’s debut with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers drew plenty of comments from critics. The future Hall-of-Famer has been doing a strong job of silencing them since, as he’s led Tampa Bay to three consecutive wins and first place in the NFC South. Brady hopes to continue the streak when the Buccaneers visit the Chicago Bears on Thursday Night Football. Kickoff from Soldier Field is set for 8:20 p.m. ET. After 20 years with the New England Patriots, Brady joined Tampa Bay (3-1) in March.

Chicago (3-1) won its first three games of the season before falling to Indianapolis on Sunday. Tampa Bay is a 5.5-point favorite in the latest Buccaneers vs. Bears odds from William Hill, while the over-under is 44. Before locking in any Bears vs. Buccaneers picks, make sure you see the latest Thursday Night Football predictions from SportsLine’s proven projection model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,300 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception five-plus years ago. It's off to a strong 7-4 roll on top-rated NFL picks this season. The model enters Week 5 on an incredible 103-69 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch in three of the past four years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 95 percent of CBS Sports office pool players three times during that span.

Now, the model has set its sights on Bucs vs. Bears. Here are the NFL odds from William Hill and trends for Bears vs. Bucs:

Buccaneers vs. Bears spread: Tampa Bay -5.5

Buccaneers vs. Bears over-under: 44 points

Buccaneers vs. Bears money line: Tampa Bay -240, Chicago +200

TB: The Buccaneers are 4-0 against the spread in their last four games as a road favorite

CHI: The Bears are 1-8 ATS in their last nine contests following a straight-up loss

Why the Buccaneers can cover

At 43 years old, Brady is proving he still has plenty of gas left in the tank. The three-time NFL MVP had his best performance in Sunday’s 38-31 home victory over the Los Angeles Chargers, completing 30-of-46 attempts for 369 yards with five touchdowns and just one interception for a 117 passer rating. Brady is tied for fourth in the league with 11 scoring passes, eight of which have come over the last two games.

Mike Evans, who sustained an ankle injury on Sunday but was able to return to the game, has been Brady’s favorite target thus far, as he’s been targeted a team-high 26 times. The 27-year-old receiver had seven catches for 122 yards and a TD in Week 4, giving him a touchdown reception in each of the Buccaneers’ first four games and five straight dating back to last season. Evans is three TD catches away from matching his total in each of the previous two campaigns.

Why the Bears can cover

Quarterback Nick Foles was unable to lead Chicago to victory over the Colts after guiding the team to a comeback win over Atlanta in relief of Mitchell Trubisky a week earlier. The Super Bowl LII MVP did throw for 249 yards and a touchdown while completing 26 of 42 passes in a losing cause. Foles is 96-of-114 for 1,104 yards with six TDs and just one interception in four career games against Tampa Bay.

Since the Bears’ ground attack was non-existent against the Colts (28 yards on 16 carries), wide receiver Allen Robinson II emerged as the team’s top offensive player in the contest. The 27-year-old wideout from Penn State had seven receptions for 101 yard and a touchdown, marking the second straight game in which he’s recorded 100 receiving yards and a score. Robinson has been targeted 41 times this year, more than twice as many times as anyone else, and has reeled in 25 catches for 331 yards and a pair of TDs this year.

How to make Buccaneers vs. Bears picks

SportsLine's model is leaning over on the total. In fact, it says both starting quarterbacks will pass for more than 220 yards.

So who wins Bears vs. Buccaneers on Thursday Night Football? And which side of the spread hits almost 60 percent the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Buccaneers vs. Bears spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up more than $7,300 on its top-rated NFL picks, and find out.