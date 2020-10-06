BIG have announced the signing of former ALETRNATE aTTaX player and analyst DuDe, who will work together with Head Coach tow b.

DuDe will join BIG from ALETRNATE aTTaX, where he took the transition from player to analyst role back in February.

Where the team reached world no 31 in HLTV ranking in August.

Today we expand our coaching staff, and welcome aboard @DuDe_CSGO as our new CS:GO Assistant Coach! 🏆 📰 https://t.co/y34tJKGo6a#GOBIG pic.twitter.com/16UIZyySh9 — BIG (@BIGCLANgg) October 6, 2020

The team’s support staff will receive another helping hand as the Tabsen led team bowed out of Quarter finals finishing 5th-6th.

The losses to Heroic and Mousesports sealed their fate in the ESL Pro League Season 12 knockout stage.

Dude will add to the back bone of the team who are in much need of a fresh start.

The former world no 1 made a shock exit in groups of ESL Cologne and 5th-6th place in the ongoing ESL Pro League.

Beyond excited for this opportunity and really looking forward to my future with @BIGCLANgg ❤️#GOBIG https://t.co/rCLuNtj6Jn — DuDe (@DuDe_CSGO) October 6, 2020

The German core roster next tournament will be at IEM New York Europe in group B.

The group features with likes of FaZe, OG and Heroic.

BIG will face the international roster of OG led by Alexsib on 6th in their first match.

BIG’s Roster:

Johannes “⁠tabseN⁠” Wodarz

Tizian “⁠tiziaN⁠” Feldbusch

Ismailcan “⁠XANTARES⁠” Dörtkardeş

Florian “⁠syrsoN⁠” Rische

Nils “⁠k1to⁠” Gruhne

Tobias “⁠tow b⁠” Herberhold (coach)

Dustin “⁠DuDe⁠” Großmann (assistant coach)