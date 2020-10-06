Prithvi Raj Yarra: The fast bowler from Andhra Pradesh has been called upon as Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s replacement for the remainder of IPL 2020.

As confirmed by reports yesterday, Sunrisers Hyderabad fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been ruled out of the ongoing 13th season of the Indian Premier League.

Bowling to Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni in a crucial penultimate over, Bhuvneshwar had suffered an injury which prevented him from taking part in the next match against Mumbai Indians and eventually ruling him out of the tournament.

In four IPL 2020 matches, the 30-year old bowler had picked three wickets at an average of 33, an economy rate of 6.98 and a strike rate of 28.33.

Update 🚨 Bhuvneshwar Kumar is ruled out of #Dream11IPL 2020 due to injury. We wish him a speedy recovery! Prithvi Raj Yarra will replace Bhuvi for the remainder of the season.#OrangeArmy #KeepRising — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) October 6, 2020

Who is Prithvi Raj Yarra?

Andhra pacer Prithvi Raj Yarra has been named as Bhuvneshwar’s replacement by Sunrisers for the remainder of IPL 2020.

It is worth mentioning that Prithvi Raj had made his IPL debut for Kolkata Knight Riders against SRH in IPL 2019. Prithvi Raj, who had played in a couple of matches for KKR last season, leaked 57 runs in the five overs that he bowled for a lone wicket of David Warner in his debut match.

Prithvi Raj, 22, had last played competitive cricket in the form of Ranji Trophy in February this year. In five Ranji Trophy matches, Raj had dismissed 18 batsmen at an average of 18.16, an economy rate of 2.74 and a strike rate of 39.6.

In the last season of Vijay Hazare Trophy, Raj had picked 13 wickets in seven matches at an average of 19.07, an economy rate of 6.20 and a strike rate of 18.4 to finish the season as Andhra’s highest wicket-taker.

In between the Ranji and the Vijay Hazare Trophy, Raj had also played a match of Deodhar Trophy for India A under his Andhra captain in Hanuma Vihari.