BAL vs NOR Fantasy Prediction: Balochistan vs Northern – 6 October 2020 (Multan)

Northern will take on Balochistan in the League game of National T20 Cup 2020 which will be played at the Multan International Stadium in Multan. The domestic T20 cup of Pakistan is here with almost all the major stars participating in the tournament and this promises to be a brilliant tournament.

Both teams have been brilliant in the tournament so far with Northern winning all four of their games whereas Balochistan have won three of their four games. This is a top of the table clash and we can expect a close encounter where the young batsmen are doing the job for their respective teams. The bowling unit of both sides is also very strong.

Pitch Report – The pitch is going to favour the batsmen and 180 should be the minimum runs a team should target.

Time:- 8.00 PM, Live on Star Sports Network

Probable XI for both sides:-

Balochistan – Imam ul Haq, Awais Zia, Bismillah Khan, Haris Sohail, Amad Butt, Kashif Bhatti, Yasir Shah, Umar Gul, Umaid Asif, Imran Butt, Akif Javed.

Northern – Zeeshan Malik, Ali Imran, Haider Ali, Asif Ali, Umar Amin, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Amir, Haris Rauf, Rohail Nazir, Muhammad Musa.

NOTE:- All the stats mentioned are of T20 games.

5 Must-Have Players in the Squad

Haider Ali, Shadab Khan, Haris Rauf, Zeeshan Malik, and Haris Sohail.

BAL vs NOR Team Wicket-Keeper

Bismillah Khan (Price 8.5) will be our wicket-keeper. Khan has picked 115 runs in the tournament so far whereas Nazir will not even bat in the top-order and that’s why there is no competition of Khan in this category.

BAL vs NOR Team Batsmen

Haider Ali (Price 9.5) and Zeeshan Malik (Price 9) will be our all-batsmen from Northern. Ali is the most exciting prospect of Pakistan at the moment and has scored 156 runs in the tournament so far whereas Malik is also batting brilliantly as an opener and has scored two big scores of 77 and 84 runs in the tournament so far. Both of them are young players and are in brilliant form as well.

Imam ul Haq (Price 9.5) will be our batsman from Balochistan. Imam is in a brilliant form with the bat and has scored 174 runs in the last couple of innings with the bat. He is an international level player and just cannot be dropped.

BAL vs NOR Team All-Rounders

Haris Sohail (Price 9.5) will be our all-rounder from Balochistan. Haris has scored 130 runs with the bat so far in the tournament and will bowl his bowling quota as well. He is an International level player and is quite experienced as well.

Shadab Khan (Price 9.5) and Mohammad Nawaz (Price 8.5) will be our all-rounders from Northern. Shadab is one of the best athletes of the Pakistani team and has been really good in this tournament as well. He has scored 73 runs and has picked eight wickets in the tournament so far whereas Nawaz has also scored 52 runs in the tournament and has picked five wickets in his bowling as well. Both of them are really good all-rounders.

BAL vs NOR Team Bowlers

Haris Rauf (Price 9) and Musa Khan (Price 8) will be our bowlers from Northern. Rauf and Musa are on fire in this tournament. Rauf has picked ten wickets whereas Musa has picked seven wickets. They are taking wickets for fun and just cannot be dropped from the team.

Yasir Shah (Price 9.5) and Umar Gul (Price 8.5) will be our bowlers from Balochistan. Both of them are vastly experienced players and they were looking in a brilliant rhythm in the last game where Shah picked three wickets and Gul picked four wickets. This is the last season of Gul as a cricketer.

Match Prediction: Northern will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

Imam ul Haq and Shadab Khan

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Both the captain’s pick + Haider Ali and Haris Rauf

