Australia Women will take on New Zealand Women in the 3rd game of the 3 game ODI series which will be played at the Allan Border Field in Brisbane

Australia have already won the series very convincingly and would aim for a white-wash that they could not complete in the T20 series whereas the White Ferns played some decent cricket in the last game but could not get a win. They will play this game to avoid a white-wash but it is looking unlikely by the quality of cricket Australians are currently playing.

Pitch Report – The pitch is a little bit on the slower side and this will be played on the same pitch as the last one so, the winning captain would be tempted to bat here.

Time:- 5.40 AM, Date: 7 October 2020

Probable XI for both sides:-

Australia Women – Rachael Haynes, Alyssa Healy (wk), Meg Lanning (c), Beth Mooney, Ashleigh Gardner, Sophie Molineux, Annabel Sutherland, Nicola Carey, Georgia Wareham, Jess Jonassen, Megan Schutt.

New Zealand Women – Natalie Dodd, Sophie Devine, Amy Satterthwaite, Katey Martin (wk), Amelia Kerr, Katie Perkins, Maddy Green, Hayley Jensen, Rosemary Mair, Lea Tahuhu, Hannah Rowe.

5 Must-Have Players in the Squad

Alyssa Healy, Sophie Devine, Meg Lanning, Rachael Haynes, and Joss Jonassen.

AU-W vs NZ-W Fantasy Wicket-Keeper

A Healy (Price 9.5) will be the wicket-keeper of our team. Healy is a world-class player but she has not been at her best in the series so far. She has scored 46 runs in a couple of games and will continue to be in our team.

AU-W vs NZ-W Fantasy Batters

The batting duo of M Lanning (Price 10) and R Haynes (Price 9) will be our batters from Australia. Both of them are playing some really cricket good at the moment and just cannot be dropped from the team. Lanning has scored 163 runs in the couple of games which includes one century and one half-century whereas Haynes has scored 126 runs in the series so far.

A Satterthwaite (Price 9) and M Green (Price 8) will be our batters from New Zealand. Satterthwaite played a brilliant knock of 69 runs in the last game and will continue to play at the number three slot whereas Green is a young talent and has scored 56 runs in the series so far. Both of them are decent players.

AU-W vs NZ-W Fantasy All-Rounders

J Jonassen (Price 9) will be our all-rounder from the Australian side. Jonassen is a brilliant spinner and she has been in a brilliant form as well. Jess has picked six wickets in the series so far and is the highest wicket-taker.

S Devine (Price 10.5) and A Kerr (Price 9) will be our all-rounders from the Kiwis. Devine is one of the most reliable players of the team and she was proved her class in the last game by scoring 79 runs with the bat and picking a couple of wickets with the bat whereas Kerr is also a very good player and picked three wickets in the last game. Both of them are key players of the side.

AU-W vs NZ-W Fantasy Bowlers

R Mair (Price 8.5) will be our bowler from New Zealand. Mair has picked a couple of wickets in the series and has been bowling really well.

M Schutt (Price 9) and S Molineux (Price 8.5) will be our picks from the Australian side. Both of them are bowling some lethal spells in the series with Schutt taking three wickets and Molineux taking four wickets. Both of them are genuine wicket-takers.

Match Prediction: Australia Women will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

Sophie Devine and Meg Lanning

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Both the captain’s pick + Alysa Healy and Rachael Haynes

SportsRush Small-League Fantasy Team for the Game

