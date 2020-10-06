Anukul Roy catch vs Rajasthan Royals: The substitute fielder from Mumbai Indians made his presence felt at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

During the 20th match of the ongoing 13th season of the Indian Premier League between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals in Abu Dhabi, Mumbai Indians spinner Anukul Roy made his presence felt in the middle on the back of a breathtaking catch to dismiss Rajasthan Royals all-rounder Mahipal Lomror.

It all happened on the first delivery of the ninth over when Lomror’s attempt to up the ante against Mumbai spinner Rahul Chahar saw him hitting the ball high in the air on the off-side.

Substituting on the field, Roy ran backwards before timing his dive to perfection to complete a commendable catch. Coming in to bat at No. 5 in the third over, Lomror departed after scoring 11 (13) with the help of one four. Chahar, on the other hand, picked his first wicket in the form of Lomror.

Chasing a mammoth 194-run target, Rajasthan getting restricted to 42/4 in the ninth over wasn’t the kind of first half they needed. While wicket-keeper batsman Jos Buttler has stitched a fightback on the back of his 10th IPL half-century, it would be interesting to see if he seals an improbable chase.

After Indians captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and chose to bat, his team thrived on the back of Suryakumar Yadav’s ninth IPL half-century. Coming in to bat at No. 3, Yadav played exceedingly well for his 79* (47) with the help of 11 fours and two sixes. With bowling figures of 4-0-28-2, RR spinner Shreyas Gopal was the pick of their bowlers.

How Twitterati reacted:

.@mipaltan continue to create a dent in the @rajasthanroyals batting lineup. And a stunning catch by Anukul Roy. It’s always tough when the ball is going behind, over your head.#MIvRR #IPL2020 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) October 6, 2020

That catch by Anukul Roy to dismiss Lomror should be among the top 3 in the tournament so far. — Sachin Kalbag (@SachinKalbag) October 6, 2020

Anukoooool Roy 🧊😎 He may be a substitute tonight, but he’s gotten himself into the list of stunning catches this #IPL2020 Flies full length, and makes sure #RR sink further .. Lomror c (sub)Anukul Roy b Rahul Chahar 11(13) | Need 143 runs in 66 balls #MIvRR pic.twitter.com/AXwDNLnWRV — Cricbuzz (@cricbuzz) October 6, 2020

