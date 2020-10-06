Among Us Tournaments: Find out all about the many exciting Among Us tournaments being held around the globe and best place to join them.

Given how popular Among Us got over the last 2 months, the game is bound to have some serious competition by now. However, given the game’s casual and friendly nature, no official Esports events have yet been held. So, it can get quite difficult for avid players to find a competitive atmosphere to test their skills in.

However, don’t worry, we have just the perfect fix for you.

Where to find Among Us tournaments?

At present, most Among Us tourneys being held are small in scale and decentralised. Therefore, by and large, the event you’ll participate in will limit itself to your own region. However, given the popularity of the game, almost all regions host a good no. of events every day.

Usually, certain user driven communities run and manage these events. So, you can find them at game.tv. game.tv is a very useful site that compiles info and links of all the online Among Us tourneys. It also provides links for you to join and lists the starting and ending dates for the event. Usually, people hold most of the tourneys through Discord.

Why are there no official Among Us events?

The reason we do not have official tourneys of the game is down to its general nature. As we stated earlier, it is a very casual and friendly game. Also, a major of the game’s global appeal arises from these friendly mechanics, which make it easy to play and enjoy for gamers and non-gamers.

The caveat to this though is that you cannot host competitive tourneys for casual games. However, contrary to popular belief, the tourneys above have already proved that Among Us can be made competitive under the right situations. So, the game may have a low floor but it does have a high ceiling.

By this we mean, it has enough depth and complexity to it. Therefore, hopefully, official Esports tourneys will soon take centre stage as well and help this Indie game reach new heights.

Till then, utilise game.tv and good luck!

