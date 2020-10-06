Description: ABT Vs PRP Dream11 Team Overview, Match Centre And Probable Playing 5: Trento look to take a runaway lead in Group D when they face off against bottom placed Patras.

Although Patras won’t be massively beating itself for its 86-75 defeat to Granas in its opening Group D clash of Eurocup 2020-21-, its one the side will be looking to turnaround at the earliest plausible.

Up against Trento who defeated Buraspor 93-86 in their league opener, Patras know they face a stiff and stern challenge today. Trento gave a good account of themselves in that skirmish, a tie where the side should fight and character in abundance to hang onto the barest of straws in the fourth quarter.

It was the ideal way for the side to begin its sojourn in this edition of the league, a result the side will be looking to build upon come today. And what serves the side well is Patras’ low success rate when dropping triples in their foregone clash, a plight Trento will be looking to exploit come today.

ABT Vs PRP Fantasy Probable Winner

Despite their failure to dropping the triples the last time around, Patras are not to be discounted so easily. This is a side which can show veracity when shooting its points inside the paint, a team bound to be in the clash across all the four quarters today.

We have a jaffer on our hands, one we envision Trento winning giving their full court of scorers.

Probable Playing 5

Trento

Williams, James, Floyd, Nixon, Bazinas

Patras

Miller, Wiley, Albicy, Della, Okoye

Match Details

Eurocup 2020-21

Match: Trento Vs Patras Group D

Date And Time: 6th October, Tuesday: 11:30pm

Venue: PalaTrento, Trento

Best Shooter

Trento

Patras

Best Ball Stealer

Trento

Patras

Bygone Encounter

Buraspor Vs Trento: 86-93

Patras Vs Gran: 75-86

ABT Vs PRP Fantasy Picks

Point Guard

Victor Sanders from Trento gave a solid account of himself in his side’s season opener. The point guard was in titillating touch, not only shooting 15 points but pulling off 5 assists and 5 rebounds as well in a complete show of pinch perfect basketball.

Michalis Lountzis will be snagged by us from the other side for the impending clash. He made his presence felt everyone, a player whose panache encapsulated an enterprising 9 points, 5 assist and 6 rebound performance.

Shooting Guard

He will find company in Ian Ian Miller who top scorer for the side in the same contest. Touching the roof with his 27 point display, Miller’s ability to pull off handles and crossovers saw him fulfil his designs of traversing past defences.

Elsewhere, the opposition see us immerse in the services of Gary Browne. The Trento man went on a rampage to deliver a game winning double-double for his team, one which saw him register both boards and dimes in leaps and bounds.

Small Forward

At a measly 5 credits, Kelvin Martin was too good to let slip out of our hands for the day’s forthcoming skirmish. He ended up with a neat 5 points and 3 rebounds in his frugal minutes, ones which alluded towards his quirky nature as a player.

Power Forward

For Trento, their bygone edge of the seat thriller win was attributed to the 19-11 JaCorey Williams ended up with for his side. The power forward not only dropped his jump shots with a high efficiency but latched onto the second chance points to ensure a high conversion rate for his team in its attacking soirees.

Luca Conti was far from his best the last time around but his windmills and reverse scoops see him be inducted in our side at a meagre 4 credits.

Centre

For Patras, Danny Agbelese holds a crucial role today. His ability to protect his side’s rim and win the battle of the boards will be crucial in raking in the team’s first win of the league.

Star Player

Browne’s sensational 17-10 double-double sees him be our star player while Danny is the vice-captain.

MyTeam11 Team

Sanders, Lountzis, Browne, Miller, Martin, Williams, Conti, Danny

