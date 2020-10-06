Aaron Rodgers has a lot of reasons to flex after Week 4.

His Green Bay Packers are 4-0, they dispatched the Atlanta Falcons easily, and he’s playing some incredibly good football (13 touchdowns, no interceptions, 1,214 passing yards).

We also know he’s got a terrific dry sense of humor, which he showed off after his second touchdown on Monday night. His teammates ran over to the “Showtime Cam” in the back of the end zone to celebrate, with many of them flexing. Then, Rodgers jogged over, and his solo flex to me read a bit … sarcastic? Silly? Whatever it was, it was very funny.

He also counted Robert Tonyan’s three touchdowns:

Some jokes about the flex:

Too good!